Is there anything better than waking up in a new place where everything looks, feels, tastes and smells different from home?
It’s invigorating. It’s challenging. Your senses are more alert. Your mind is more engaged. You walk outside and your nostrils flare with the taste of air you’ve never breathed before, scented with the unique mix of nature and nurture common to the area.
You are traveling. You are seeing and feeling new things and new people. Your awkwardness at being outside your comfort zone is exhilarating. You see people doing things you’d never do, and yet they don’t seem to mind.
Travel teaches you that your way isn’t the only way to live happily and productively. Of course, you already understand this idea intellectually, but you don’t really learn it until you live it in real time, while paying attention with all five of your senses.
But in our modern world, it is sadly but entirely possible for you to travel north, south, east, and west, and still learn very little.
I see people everywhere spending piles of money to go someplace they’ve never been before, but choosing to do it from inside a bubble.
I’m talking about bus tours, fancy river boats, or ocean cruise lines that stop in predetermined ports-of-call. All of them offer the illusion of travel, but accomplish little more than turning your destination into an image displayed on the wide screen of your bus windows, or a pre-built amusement park town of trinket tradesmen who see in your approaching herd of camera-clutching cattle little more than meat on the hoof to be processed through the cash registers.
This kind of travel risks as little as it offers.
Once my wife and I were in Guatemala, by ourselves. She spoke some Spanish, I spoke none. In a picturesque neighborhood that would be a slum in the United States, we watched a pick-up soccer game in a local park.
I’m a futbol fan, but even though I was a lot younger than I am now, my skills couldn’t match there’s. Nevertheless, I persuaded them to let me, a non-Spanish speaking gringo, play. I was in the back, on defense, and I was OK. Broke up some plays. Made some good passes to the forwards. My teammates looked at each other and grinned. One ran by me and patted me on my butt.
Then the rains came. Guatemalan-style late afternoon tropical rains. A deluge. The players scattered.
My wife and I walked back in the rain to the modest home in which we were guests. A small river now ran down the middle of the street. There was lightning. We bowed our heads and hunkered on in grim silence. Then we looked at each other, each of us pathetically soaked, and started laughing. We laughed so hard people stared at us from inside their homes. It was glorious.
When we got home we changed into dry clothes and hung our wet ones on the indoor clothes line. We had a couple of corn tortillas for dinner and settled in for the night.
Here’s what we didn’t do. We didn’t post on Facebook, or send tweets, or take pictures of the rain for Instagram. We just savored the fact that we were in Guatemala, playing futbol with the locals and getting drenched alongside them in a tropical storm. We have no pictures commemorating the event, except the ones in our heads.
So now it’s summer, and lots of our acquaintances are taking vacations. I know this because I see them on Facebook, with daily photo updates and gushing tales of their experiences shared virtually at the moment they occurred.
Personally, I don’t understand this kind of behavior. New experiences can’t truly be lived if every event is just an audition for another selfie to send home. It seems to me that when each vacation day is just another selfie lovefest, you’re not really there. But you’re not home either. You’re in some new high-tech e-world that looks like real life but runs the grave risk of missing the point you came all that way to discover.
I’m not even sure people these days see this as a loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.