Finding My Way: From the Mountains to the Prairies

Later in life we lived in the vast plains of the Midwest. The winters were cold and dry and the summers were hot and humid. And it was flat—so flat you could look at the horizon and see the curve of the earth. I hated it for a couple of months.

Then I started to like it. Nowhere else have I felt such a sense of openness. I discovered that mountains and skyscrapers block things. On the plains you can see the storms brewing a hundred miles away. The winds moan and cry and there’s nothing to stop them—and there’s no sound on earth like the hiss of prairie grass teased by a summer breeze. You feel your smallness on the plains, but I’d never felt more alive.

It was great. Nothing better.

For a time we lived in the Northeast. It was cold and the trees blocked everything and the people talked funny and the cities were grimy and old.

Then I started to like it. The lakes were incredible, the primeval forests were humbling, the new food was fabulous, and the colorful, vibrant neighborhoods made you glad to be alive. This was where Mother Nature meant business.

It was great. Nothing better.