Finding My Way: From the Mountains to the Prairies

As a child I was a city kid living on the edge of Los Angeles. The city was smoggy and crowded, and I hated it. But then we explored the ethnic enclaves where the food was awesome and the music was awesomer. There were giant museums, which taught me some useful humility. Between the sports and the concerts and festivals, there was always something big going on.
It was great. Nothing’s better than being in a city.
I was also a beach kid. The sand was annoying and the ocean water tasted terrible after getting knocked over by a wave. But then I learned how to body surf and avoid sunburns. I scouted for shells, and watched both the boats on the horizon and the tiny sand crabs under my toes that re-dig their little holes every time a wave pulls back.
It was great. Nothing’s better than being on the ocean.
When it was time for college, I went inland, to southern Arizona, a place utterly without oceans. The rivers only run after summer cloudbursts. It was hot in a way I never thought hot could exist. I hated it for a couple of months.
Then I started to like it. The great stands of silent saguaros transfixed me. The sunsets were God’s nightly canvas. The feel of bone-dry air on my skin made the humidity back home seem like a burden.
It was great. Nothing’s better than being in the desert.
Later in life we lived in the vast plains of the Midwest. The winters were cold and dry and the summers were hot and humid. And it was flat—so flat you could look at the horizon and see the curve of the earth. I hated it for a couple of months.
Then I started to like it. Nowhere else have I felt such a sense of openness. I discovered that mountains and skyscrapers block things. On the plains you can see the storms brewing a hundred miles away. The winds moan and cry and there’s nothing to stop them—and there’s no sound on earth like the hiss of prairie grass teased by a summer breeze. You feel your smallness on the plains, but I’d never felt more alive.
It was great. Nothing better.
For a time we lived in the Northeast. It was cold and the trees blocked everything and the people talked funny and the cities were grimy and old.
Then I started to like it. The lakes were incredible, the primeval forests were humbling, the new food was fabulous, and the colorful, vibrant neighborhoods made you glad to be alive. This was where Mother Nature meant business.
It was great. Nothing better.
We also lived for a few years in the swamp country of the South, where the six-month summers are truly insufferable, and where you feel trapped inside an unsolvable maze of thick, imprisoning green. It’s also where the bugs keep you up all night with their infernal racket.
Then I started to like it. In the South you just hunker down for summer the way you used to hunker down for winter up north. No big deal. That green wall turned out to be a picture window revealing a million living things. And the bugs? We’d sit on the porch at night and watch the firefly’s dance. And what could be more comforting than to be serenaded to sleep by the gently singing insect symphony.
It was great. Nothing better.
You’ve noticed that our family moved a lot. It was hard sometimes. But we learned to depend on each other more fully than most. And the kids all have a wonderful worldview. It was great. Nothing better.
And now I live where the western desert ends and the serious mountains begin. At first, the wind was annoying, you’re in the middle of nowhere, spring is muddy, and it’s a lot easier to grow weeds than grass.
Now, of course, I love it—the mountain peaks, passes, and pastures, the cold blue rivers, the stark desert canyons, and the realization that you don’t really have to drive hours to get anywhere, because everything you need is already here.
It’s great. Nothing better.
That’s all. Make of it what you will.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.