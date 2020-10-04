Finding My Way: : From Main Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Like 9/11, or—if you’re old enough—the Kennedy assassination, it may be that this will be one of “those moments,” when you remember where you were and what you were doing when you heard the news that President Trump and First Lady Melania were both diagnosed with Covid-19.
Back when I worked full-time in the news business, we described these kinds of stories as having tentacles. They reached off in all directions, with dozens of different angles, each one important, and yet none as important as the story at the center of it all.
It’s been a long time since we’ve had a sitting president undergoing a serious medical issue. The last one was the aftermath of the 1981 attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan by John Hinckley, Jr. The nation held its breath then, and is doing so now.
If we’ve learned anything over the last few months, it’s that Covid is, above all, capricious. Some it merely tickles. Others it wallops like linebackers piledriving into a senior sewing circle.
I know four people who have had Covid, each one at least three decades younger than me. One showed no symptoms. One felt mild discomfort for a few days. One was knocked flat on their back for a week, but recovered quickly afterwards. One was hospitalized and intubated, but survived.
I’ve noticed through social media that those who have experienced Covid first-hand now routinely speak as if they are experts on all facets of the disease. Those with only mild symptoms shout that Covid is nothing to worry about, and that all the social shut-downs and face-masking are both pointless and stupid.
Meanwhile, those who have had severe reactions to Covid, or have lost loved ones, say that only fools ignore the restrictions imposed by governmental agencies.
But there seems to be general agreement, even on Facebook, that if you’re old and contract Covid, you may be a goner. Remarkably, we don’t seem particularly bothered by this. I suppose the rationale sounds almost rational: if you’re old, you’re going to die sooner or later, so you may was well get it over with. Besides, every death puts slightly less strain on things like Social Security and Medicare, both of which contribute to the national debt.
No great loss, in other words.
But presidents are a different matter. We go to extraordinary lengths to keep them alive. We always have, and always will. We always should.
But no matter how you feel about President Trump, it’s difficult to ignore the irony of his position: the man who played it down, who said it would all just go away, who declined to wear a face mask, and who offered a laundry list of thoroughly unhelpful suggestions for cures, should now be hit by our modern scourge.
It’s not difficult to understand, then, how some have responded. By 9:00 a.m Friday, I saw my first Facebook post suggesting the president’s doctors inject him with bleach to see if it helps. By noon the conspiracy theories were everywhere.
It’s unseemly, but predictable. It’s a simple truth—those who forge a career out of insulting others may find the payback uncomfortable. Reaping what you sow, and all that.
Nevertheless, there will be, and should be, much criticism of those who kick the man while down. It’s true he’s done it to others, many times. But two wrongs do not make a right. And, in the immortal words of Disney’s Thumper, if you can’t say sumpthin’ nice about someone, don’t say nuthin’ at all.
For the record, I’m writing this column Friday morning. I had already written a column for the week, in which I expressed my viewpoint on the Tuesday Travesty that pretended to be a presidential debate. But printing it today would be wrong. A man with two known Covid risk factors, age and weight, is sick. Many in his condition die, and many don’t.
It will likely be a few more days before we know which way this cruelly whimsical virus will break for the President, and his wife. As for me, I wish them both the best. Perhaps all of us, from Main Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, can emerge from this experience with more empathy and understanding for those who fall under Covid’s ever-spreading shadow.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
