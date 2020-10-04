Finding My Way: : From Main Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Like 9/11, or—if you’re old enough—the Kennedy assassination, it may be that this will be one of “those moments,” when you remember where you were and what you were doing when you heard the news that President Trump and First Lady Melania were both diagnosed with Covid-19.

Back when I worked full-time in the news business, we described these kinds of stories as having tentacles. They reached off in all directions, with dozens of different angles, each one important, and yet none as important as the story at the center of it all.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a sitting president undergoing a serious medical issue. The last one was the aftermath of the 1981 attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan by John Hinckley, Jr. The nation held its breath then, and is doing so now.

If we’ve learned anything over the last few months, it’s that Covid is, above all, capricious. Some it merely tickles. Others it wallops like linebackers piledriving into a senior sewing circle.

I know four people who have had Covid, each one at least three decades younger than me. One showed no symptoms. One felt mild discomfort for a few days. One was knocked flat on their back for a week, but recovered quickly afterwards. One was hospitalized and intubated, but survived.