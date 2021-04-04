Finding My Way: Free Speech

Strange as it may sound, for the first time in years I was actually shocked by something I was seeing. The unexpected juxtaposition of such a coarse and ugly vulgarity with an image of the Man regarded by millions as the Savior of the world struck me as unbelievably callous, profoundly offensive, deeply ignorant, and coldly disrespectful.

I completely understand that not everybody is Christian. It’s a big world, and we’re all doing the best we can. God bless.

I guess it was the F-bomb. The image of Jesus was the come-on to get you to look. And for your effort you were rewarded with a stupid and vulgar invitation designed to offend adults and children alike.

The name of this column is “Free Speech”—a concept I revere and support. So let me clearly say that if this guy wants go out of his way to catch your eye so that he can rhetorically spit in it, then I recognize he has the freedom to do just that.

As do we all—and as we too often demonstrate in our speech towards those with whom we disagree.

So to anyone who chooses to present himself to the world of adults and children with a t-shirt containing speech universally considered vile and degrading, I can only say that you are free to do so. But why, I’d ask, would you want to?