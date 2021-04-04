Finding My Way: Free Speech

Thirty-five years in the news business colors your way of looking at the world, or at least it did for me. It’s been decades since I’ve been shocked by the ability of humans to be deliberately hurtful to each other. Like you, I see the constant pain and stupidity of other’s actions, but I’m not surprised by it. Not anymore.
I don’t say this to impress anyone. I’m merely setting the scene for why last week I was genuinely shocked at what I saw in a local family restaurant.
We were waiting to be seated, when I looked up at a man who walked by me on his way out.
The man appeared to be middle aged. He wore a t-shirt. Most of the front of the shirt was taken up with a traditional artistic representation of Jesus on the cross. You’ve seen such images a hundred times, as have I.
Above the image were the familiar words “Jesus Loves You.”
Personally, I don’t know of anyone who has ever been converted to Christianity by virtue of three words on a t-shirt, but it was nice, and I certainly wasn’t offended.
Then I noticed there was more text on the shirt. Beneath the “Jesus Loves You” statement were the words “But I Don’t.” And beneath that were three more words. “Go (blank) Yourself.”
It didn’t say “blank,” but I’m not allowed to print what it actually said. It was, though, the word you think it is. If you’re not sure, it begins with the sixth letter of the alphabet.
Strange as it may sound, for the first time in years I was actually shocked by something I was seeing. The unexpected juxtaposition of such a coarse and ugly vulgarity with an image of the Man regarded by millions as the Savior of the world struck me as unbelievably callous, profoundly offensive, deeply ignorant, and coldly disrespectful.
I completely understand that not everybody is Christian. It’s a big world, and we’re all doing the best we can. God bless.
I guess it was the F-bomb. The image of Jesus was the come-on to get you to look. And for your effort you were rewarded with a stupid and vulgar invitation designed to offend adults and children alike.
The name of this column is “Free Speech”—a concept I revere and support. So let me clearly say that if this guy wants go out of his way to catch your eye so that he can rhetorically spit in it, then I recognize he has the freedom to do just that.
As do we all—and as we too often demonstrate in our speech towards those with whom we disagree.
So to anyone who chooses to present himself to the world of adults and children with a t-shirt containing speech universally considered vile and degrading, I can only say that you are free to do so. But why, I’d ask, would you want to?
What purpose is gained by this kind of speech? Is this what the Founders envisioned when they bestowed upon us the rights that are the envy of the world? Weren’t we all taught in high school that freedom without responsibility is anarchy?
Our American tradition of free speech enabled Dr. Martin Luther King to have a dream that is still changing the world for the better. It inspired patriots from Patrick Henry to Abraham Lincoln to teach us that the cause of human freedom is so important it may have to be defended by the shedding of blood.
But sadly, this same freedom also empowers those with narrow minds to spew ignorant vulgarities in the public square. Who knows why they do it? Perhaps they believe such words imbue them with the power to appear better and smarter than those on whom they inflict their degradations.
Sadly, our freedom of speech is so important that we must occasionally be subjected to its darker manifestations. Though we walk with our heads tilted up towards the beauty of the skies, I suppose our feet must also occasionally tread through the ugliness of our cesspools. This, too, is the price of freedom.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.