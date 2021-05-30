Finding My Way: Following the Script in San Jose

Rinse and repeat.

One of the advantages of the predictability of mass shootings is that they will help us all learn our roles for when it happens here—which at some point it surely will. We’ll be ready for our closeups.

As for what to do about the problem of mass shootings, and the approximately 100,000 other yearly shootings in America that don’t qualify as “mass,” I think we can agree that a problem exists. This is good. We agree on something.

But from there it all falls apart.

One way of looking at the problem of mass shootings is to say that if you block access to the weapons that are deliberately designed to kill lots of people in a hurry, fewer people will end up being killed. Less access, reduced opportunity, fewer dead people.

But you could also say that if you own weapons capable of killing lots of people in a hurry, other people will tend to leave you alone, or will pay dearly if they attempt to mess with you. More weapons, greater deterrent, fewer dead people.

I understand both sides. Both are expressed by honest people who want to do the right thing when it comes to dealing with the ones who become unhinged and want to lash out.