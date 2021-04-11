Finding My Way: Fish in a Barrel

Some weeks it’s difficult to find an interesting topic for a column. But not this week.
This week it’s like shooting fish in a barrel.
The fish, in this case is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is mighty steamed at the corporate institutions taking action against the new voting law passed by the Georgia Legislature.
Coca-Cola, which is based in Atlanta, thinks the new law, as a whole, limits the ability of minority citizens to vote with the same ease enjoyed by white voters. And, like most of us these days, they haven’t been shy about expressing their viewpoint.
Major League Baseball doesn’t care for the new law either, and has expressed its displeasure by moving this year’s All-Star Game, previously planned for Atlanta, to Denver.
Georgia’s new voting law isn’t a one-page document. It contains many provisions, many of which are being spun by usual spinners as actually improving voting rights for minority communities.
I don’t have the space to debate the merit of the overall law. But I admit that I was unimpressed with the provision making it illegal to bring food or water to the mostly minority voters who will now be standing in longer lines under the Georgia sun while waiting to vote. Take a moment to appreciate the irony—slipping a waiting voter a can of Diet Coke in Atlanta will now be a criminal act.
But none of this is a surprise. The first law of politics is self-preservation, and Georgia’s current legislators are sending the clear message that they aren’t going to go down quietly.
But the second law of politics is also still in effect: you can choose your actions, but you can’t control the consequences.
Mitch McConnell, who should know this, is now acting as if he didn’t.
In a burst of laugh-out-loud hypocritical double-speak, he actually told business like Coke and MLB that they should (1) butt out of big-boy politics, but (2) feel free to keep the donations coming in.
I can understand why he feels betrayed. Perhaps you heard this week about the New York Times article that reported that 55 of the nation’s largest corporations have paid no federal income tax over the last few years. This was mostly due to the enormous business tax cuts put in place during the Trump presidency.
I suppose it’s easy to understand why McConnell is so torqued. In effect he’s saying “Hey you guys, we accelerated the climbing national debt by decades just for you. We lined your pockets like nobody, not even W, ever did before. And we didn’t ask much. Just keep your mouths shut while we take care of the voting riff-raff no one cares about anyway. Sounds like mighty fair deal to us.“
You’d think they’d be grateful. But then a couple of America’s most visible corporations have the gall to actually display a bit of the social morality they’ve built into their respective corporate images, and call BS on Georgia’s BS. Oh, the humanity.
It would be one thing if McConnell had just gone on FOX News and encouraged everyone to boycott baseball and Coke. I’m not sure that’s a winning gambit right now, but it’s what you do in politics—call the other guy names and let it go.
But not McConnell. In his statement he said that big corporations need to just stay out of the world of big-boy politics, but (I swear I’m not making this up) he encouraged them all to keep donating to the party.
Well. At least we all know where we stand with the Senate minority leader. Our job isn’t to stand up to those in power, and to let them know when We the People think they’re royally messing up. Our job is to bow before their majesties and keep dropping money into the collection plate when it comes around.
I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure that was the idea that got King George III in trouble with the American colonies back in 1776.
But now it sounds like another tax cut may be needed to keep the corporations quiet. Well, no big deal. We’ve done it before.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.