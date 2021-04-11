Finding My Way: Fish in a Barrel

You’d think they’d be grateful. But then a couple of America’s most visible corporations have the gall to actually display a bit of the social morality they’ve built into their respective corporate images, and call BS on Georgia’s BS. Oh, the humanity.

It would be one thing if McConnell had just gone on FOX News and encouraged everyone to boycott baseball and Coke. I’m not sure that’s a winning gambit right now, but it’s what you do in politics—call the other guy names and let it go.

But not McConnell. In his statement he said that big corporations need to just stay out of the world of big-boy politics, but (I swear I’m not making this up) he encouraged them all to keep donating to the party.

Well. At least we all know where we stand with the Senate minority leader. Our job isn’t to stand up to those in power, and to let them know when We the People think they’re royally messing up. Our job is to bow before their majesties and keep dropping money into the collection plate when it comes around.

I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure that was the idea that got King George III in trouble with the American colonies back in 1776.

But now it sounds like another tax cut may be needed to keep the corporations quiet. Well, no big deal. We’ve done it before.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

