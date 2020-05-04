Finding My Way: Finding My Way: Sunrise, Sunset

The old couple lives tucked away in a nice little apartment in Filer. On the day I dropped in, it took a little figuring to decide that he is 95. She says she’s about three years younger than him.
His name is Ephriam Anderst, but everyone calls him Mo. He earned his nickname as a teenager when he was dubbed the slowest sugar beet picker on his work crew. Slower than Moses. In time, just plain Mo.
Mo was 17 when he enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and left sugar beets to be a battleship gunner for two years. He saw action in Japan and the Philippines. Loading and firing those big guns took a toll on his hearing, but he survived. Not all of his shipmates did.
He was just back from the war when Mo and his sugar beet buddies blew into the Dynamite Café in Filer one afternoon.
Mo’s wife is Nancy. This was the day they met, when the guys invited all the girls at the table to join them that night at the big outdoor roller rink in Twin Falls. The girls said they’d think about it. After the boys left, Nancy turned to her friends and, speaking of Mo, whom she had never met before, said “that’s the guy I’m going to marry.”
Flash forward one year, and Mo and Nancy are man and wife. He went to work for the road construction crews building highways back in the day in both Idaho and Nevada. His work required him to be gone for long stretches. Nancy wasn’t one to be left behind. They bought a small trailer and went together to where the work was. Two children were raised in that trailer. When Mo’s work moved, they all moved. Nancy says she’d just pull the kids out of school and enroll them in the school nearest the new work site. The kids turned out just fine.
These days Mo and Nancy live quietly, surrounded in their apartment by the memorabilia of their lives, as if they’re living all of it, all the decades at once, without having to get up too frequently from their chairs. This is their life now, and it suits them fine.
If you visit Mo and Nancy’s apartment, you’ll see it’s covered with paintings of Idaho’s mountains and forests. Maybe twenty or so, with more, I learned, tucked away in closets. This is because Nancy is an artist.
We’d talked for only a minute about her paintings when she stopped the conversation to make a point.
“Just so you know,” she said, “if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t get to paint.” I asked why. “Because he carries everything to where I want to go.” She showed me her paints, canvases, and easels. Turns out it’s a lot to move. “I couldn’t do it without him,” she said again. They looked at each other. She smiled. He shrugged. It was over in a moment.
I guess that’s the way it is with people who have been married long enough to get past the riptides and shoals of life, out to where the water is sometimes calmer. Are there frustrations? I’m sure there are. At one point in our conversation, Nancy stopped to massage her forehead while struggling unsuccessfully to resurrect some name or place she was trying to remember. With Mo, sometimes you have to use your outside voice to get him to hear you—but that’s because of the Navy, and that’s the cost of freedom.
I asked them both what they’ve learned in life. Their answers were astoundingly short. “Don’t take yourself too seriously,” she said. “Be honest,” he said. I waited to see if they had anything to add, but they didn’t.
In the end, Mo and Nancy have made it. They have kids and grandkids and great-grandkids, and they’re both pretty sure there are a few great-greats in the mix. They made it all the way through life’s sunrise, and the heat of the day, and if they’re now at the sunset of their lives, I suspect they’re discovering that it also has its rewards. More than you and I might expect.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
