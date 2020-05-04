Finding My Way: Finding My Way: Sunrise, Sunset

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The old couple lives tucked away in a nice little apartment in Filer. On the day I dropped in, it took a little figuring to decide that he is 95. She says she’s about three years younger than him.

His name is Ephriam Anderst, but everyone calls him Mo. He earned his nickname as a teenager when he was dubbed the slowest sugar beet picker on his work crew. Slower than Moses. In time, just plain Mo.

Mo was 17 when he enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and left sugar beets to be a battleship gunner for two years. He saw action in Japan and the Philippines. Loading and firing those big guns took a toll on his hearing, but he survived. Not all of his shipmates did.

He was just back from the war when Mo and his sugar beet buddies blew into the Dynamite Café in Filer one afternoon.

Mo’s wife is Nancy. This was the day they met, when the guys invited all the girls at the table to join them that night at the big outdoor roller rink in Twin Falls. The girls said they’d think about it. After the boys left, Nancy turned to her friends and, speaking of Mo, whom she had never met before, said “that’s the guy I’m going to marry.”