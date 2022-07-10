Finding My Way: Finding My Way: Deep voices and shadowy lights

My wife and I share long conversations on many topics. Sometimes she changes my mind. Sometimes I change hers.

Over the last year she’s convinced me I’m wrong about an issue on which I never thought I’d budge. It’s about term limits for United States senators and congressmen, who, right now, can serve for as long as voters keep sending them back.

I’ve always thought term limits were a stupid idea. We already have them. It’s called voting. If voters want an official out, he’ll get voted out. Voila! His term has just been “limited.”

And besides, if voters really like the job Senator Hoohah has been doing, why force him to step down? Why kick out legislators who have finally gotten good at their job?

Here’s why, my wife says: The lack of term limits for all these political jobs has created the ugly and dangerous life form known as the career politician.

As I’ve watched current events over the last few decades, I’ve realized that she’s right, and I’m wrong.

Career politicians weren’t always a thing. The idea of electing salt-of-the-earth citizens from the farms and businesses of our ever-sprawling America to serve a term or two in the nation’s capital to help manage the necessities of government, and then return home with honor to continue running the farm or the family business—it was a very good idea. It encouraged a certain homespun humility in the halls of Congress. No matter how eagerly you wanted to wanted to wallow at the public trough and make yourself appear indispensable to voters and lobbyists alike, you knew there would be an end, and a return to normalcy.

And I’m willing to concede that my original argument—that term limits already exist under the ruse of regular elections—was just a lot of hokum. Like the Supreme Court, election to the Senate or the House these days is virtually a lifetime appointment. How could it be otherwise, once you’ve earned the indispensable qualification of name recognition?

C’mon, admit it—how much time have you really spent studying the voting record of your representative or congressman? And by “studying,” I mean doing something more than reading political ads on your Facebook feed, or watching the 30-second commercials that litter TV newscasts every two years?

Here’s the incumbent’s ad: “Bob Smiley. He’s been there. He knows the ropes. He’s in the room where it happens. And that’s why he gets more stuff done in a day than the new kids get done in a month. That’s why if you don’t reelect Bob Smiley our state is in big, big trouble.”

Then there’s the attack ad for Bob’s opponent. “What’s wrong with Fred Jones? As a state legislator he voted ten times with crazy liberal special interest groups working to destroy your way of life. And now he wants go to Washington? Fred Jones is too liberal, too lazy, too crazy for our state. This November, don’t give Fred Jones what he wants. Give him what he deserves.” This is followed by a body target sheet being riddled by bullets in a shooting range.

And nobody notices the fact that the ad is paid for by lobbying consortiums with focus-grouped names like Citizens for Conservative Prosperity and Growth who have laundered millions into the re-election campaign of your steadily-ossifying senator.

It’s not the voting records, it’s the level of Hollywood production that usually convinces our hearts and minds to “Stick with Smiley.” Shadowy lights. Sinister music. Grainy photographs. A narrator with a worried voice deeper than James Earl Jones with a head cold.

This kind of advertising isn’t cheap, by the way. Just ask George Lucas about the cost of all those special effects. Incumbents build remarkable wealth in office. They can afford this kind of nonsense. Their opponents can’t. Meanwhile, both sides know that this kind of ominously threatening thirty-second ad is about as much candidate research as the average voter is likely to conduct. Sorry, but true.

So personally, I’ve come around to the idea of blowing things up without actually, y’know, blowing anything up. Term limits would bring an immediate end to the most problematic job description ever known to man: the career politician.