Finding My Way: Falling Over the Finish Line

You’re reading this on Sunday, and by next Tuesday—well, let’s say Wednesday morning—it will (hopefully) all be over.
Except, of course, that it even if it is, it won’t be.
But I’m going to assume, because I’m an optimist, that we’ll have a clear-cut presidential winner by the time we wake up next Wednesday.
And if the sitting president again wins the Electoral College but loses the popular vote, then the majority of Americans will finally be able to agree with President Trump for once—that the voting system is rigged.
You and I both know the Electoral College (described by Donald Trump in 2012 as a “disaster for democracy”) is a stinking wheel of limburger cheese left too long in a humid cow barn on a hot day. In the days before mass communication, the EC helped draw presidential candidates to less populated states because they were worth more in the final electoral tally. These days it’s just is a legal dodo bird searching for extinction.
But that’s a subject for a future constitutional amendment.
It’s never been easy for Americans to come down from the anger-induced fireworks of a presidential election, and this one has blown past all the previous election pyrotechnics. So it’s going to take a while for everyone to take a deep breath.
Because the truth is we owe each other a long list of apologies.
Over the last few months, neither side has played nice in the sandbox. Both sides have basically declared this election to be the harbinger of the end of democracy: with Democrats worrying that Trump will complete the process of turning America into an autocratic, racist, us-vs-them, rich vs. poor nightmare of a nation, while Republicans worry that a Biden victory will quickly turn America into a nanny state of socialist sheep bleating their commune-loving hearts out.
Lost in the shouting is the truth that both predictions are absurd. The national political needle simply doesn’t move that fast, and if the last fifty years have taught us anything, it’s that when push comes to shove all the pushing and shoving mostly cancels itself out. As Leonard Cohen sang 32 years ago, the poor stay poor and the rich get rich. That’s how it goes, and everybody knows.
Meanwhile, the both the Christian left and the Christian right pray for the coming thousand years of peace that we’re told is drawing closer every day. But I have a feeling both sides will be surprised at what Jesus has in mind for the coming Millennium. I doubt it’s going to resemble the platforms of either political party.
The point is that we have all done a fine job of recognizing the strident nonsense coming from the other side as just that: nonsense—while refusing to acknowledge the nonsense coming from our side of the divide.
Over our 47 years of marriage, my wife and I have occasionally had a mild disagreement or two. It happens. We get through it, apologize, forgive, and move forward. The conversation usually goes something like this.
“So I was pretty stupid, wasn’t I?”
“Yes.”
Pause.
Pause continues.
Finally: “And I guess I was pretty stupid too.”
“Yes.”
And then we make up, which, in my experience, can actually be pretty fun.
My point? That as neighbors and as a nation, we have some apologies due to each other.
“I guess I shouldn’t have called you a lemming socialist pig just because you think we should tweak our health care system. You have a lot of worries about our medical care. So do I.”
“Yeah, and I shouldn’t have called you a moronic racist lapdog for the Autocrat-in-Chief. I know you’re concerned about the economy and illegal immigration. I worry about that stuff too.”
“Maybe we could work together on building some ideas we both could support.”
“Maybe we could. Would your friends still speak to you?”
“Most would. Some won’t. You?”
“The same, I guess.”
“Well, nuts to them. Maybe we could make some new friends along the way…”
Maybe we could. Good luck this week, my friends. See you on the flip side.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
