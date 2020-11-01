Finding My Way: Falling Over the Finish Line

Because the truth is we owe each other a long list of apologies.

Over the last few months, neither side has played nice in the sandbox. Both sides have basically declared this election to be the harbinger of the end of democracy: with Democrats worrying that Trump will complete the process of turning America into an autocratic, racist, us-vs-them, rich vs. poor nightmare of a nation, while Republicans worry that a Biden victory will quickly turn America into a nanny state of socialist sheep bleating their commune-loving hearts out.

Lost in the shouting is the truth that both predictions are absurd. The national political needle simply doesn’t move that fast, and if the last fifty years have taught us anything, it’s that when push comes to shove all the pushing and shoving mostly cancels itself out. As Leonard Cohen sang 32 years ago, the poor stay poor and the rich get rich. That’s how it goes, and everybody knows.

Meanwhile, the both the Christian left and the Christian right pray for the coming thousand years of peace that we’re told is drawing closer every day. But I have a feeling both sides will be surprised at what Jesus has in mind for the coming Millennium. I doubt it’s going to resemble the platforms of either political party.