Finding My Way: Facebook’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

Ditto in our consumer habits, where companies strive to convince us that Product X is exactly what we need, and that we risk alienation and irrelevancy in our social circles if it’s not in our closet, pantry or garage. So we spend our money as we’ve been directed, while complimenting ourselves on our own wisdom and vision.

You disagree with me, of course. You are, naturally, one of the unique few able to rise above the frothy rants of both the corporations and political parties who consider you to be nothing more than another interchangeable consumer unit.

However, your achievement only qualifies you to enter the crosshairs of the portion of the marketing world that acknowledges your independence, and then presses a few different buttons to get you to pull out your credit card, or cast your ballot out of a creeping fear that your party’s opponent is in league with the forces of darkness.

I read once that the purpose of advertising is to drive an idea into your brain like a spike into an overripe melon. I love the image, but cringe at the implication. Because we all need to be a hundred times more vigilant to ensure that our thoughts, actions, and spending habits are more than just the manipulative endgame of the Facebooks, political action committees and Madison Avenue marketers of the world.

Game on.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

