This week my wife and I celebrated our 46th wedding anniversary. Since 46 isn’t a momentous number, we didn’t do anything fancy. A cute card, a long walk, a little falling asleep on the couch watching TV that night.
But it got me thinking about the first time we met. I think it’s a good story, but you can decide for yourself.
Dateline: Tucson. September 1970.
It was just me and my 12-string guitar on my first trip to The Cup, a hippie-style coffeehouse adjacent to the University of Arizona. I headed for the back room where the musicians hung out while waiting to go on the tiny stage to play. Some of them were huddled in a group, jamming. Others sat along the wall. I scanned the scene, and froze.
There was this girl, see, and she sort of stopped me in my tracks. Sitting down in a corner with a guitar of her own. The blondest hair you’ve ever seen, done in long pig tails. You couldn’t help but notice the blonde hair first. But right on its heels were the eyes. Blue eyes—the kind that sort of reach out and grab you by the throat and shake you around a little. Then the turned-up nose that screams cute.
(Think Gilligan’s Island and compare Ginger to Mary Ann. Some guys are Ginger guys. Me, I’ve always been a Mary Ann fan. Always. But I digress.)
There she was, wearing a University of Arizona T-shirt, jeans, and a western-style leather belt with a big rodeo buckle in front and her name engraved on the back. The effect was a little off from the rest of the room. The rest of us were dressed in tune with the times—the guys mostly in sloppy jeans with T-shirts of your favorite band. The girls with their long straight hair and breathtakingly short skirts or tie-dyed dresses. And here’s this girl who easily outshines them all except she’s dressed like she just wandered in from the College of Agriculture—which, in fact, she had.
I decided I’d skip the group gatherings and go the solo sit-along-the-wall route. I picked a spot not too close to the girl, but not too far away either. I opened my case and took out my 12-string—always the only one in the room. Mating rituals commenced. I started to noodle around.
I was also listening to her noodle around. I was barely over the blue eye, blond hair, turned up nose thing when I got my next jolt. The voice—no quirks, no breathiness, no limited range, just a pure golden voice that pulled you in deeper than the eyes. Two thoughts ran through my mind: wow, she can SING, followed immediately by I am so out of my league.
Oh well, a guy can dream. I was getting ready to give up and join the group in the middle when the angels that help such things along threw me what, in retrospect, was the biggest bone of my entire life.
You have free articles remaining.
She started to play a song—a folk-type song that had recently been made popular by Judy Collins, called Suzanne. It was a pretty tune, but what made it unique in the Collins version was a tricky descending guitar run that repeated throughout the song and was a cool musical counterpoint to the melody. So there she was, practicing the song, and I realized that she knew the chords, but she didn’t know how to play the tricky stuff. And, angels and heaven be praised, I did.
I listened to her for a few moments just to make sure, then I slid over into her space.
“Suzanne,” I said nodding to her in appreciation.
“Yeah.”
“Cool song.”
“Yeah.”
“You know,” I said carefully, “I can play the guitar part to that.”
On such small hinges swing the gates of history.
It was a couple of years before we got around to marrying, but the bottom line is this: within thirty minutes of our first meeting, Barb and I were on stage together performing a duet. She sang and I played. And that’s pretty much how it’s been ever since.
Couldn’t be happier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.