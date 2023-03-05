Some dust was stirred up over nothing last week. The folks involved wanted you to think it was something, but it wasn’t.

It all started when a member of the U.S. House of Representatives whom you’ve never heard of (Rep. Barry Moore, R-Alabama) staged what these days we call a “media event.”

In this case, Moore arrived with cameras, coincidentally, in tow at an Alabama gun store to announce his proposed bill to legally enshrine the AR-15 as the National Gun of America.

(If you’re a gun fan, you already know this, but if you’re not, I swear I’m not making it up.)

Moore announced his bill, once passed, would “send a message that we will meet every attack on any of our constitutional rights.”

And the next day, the newly-elected and significantly truth-challenged Rep. George Santos, R-New York, rushed to co-sponsor the bill — perhaps hoping for his first non-negative headline.

Meanwhile, one could argue that there are no pending attacks on our constitutional rights to bear arms, but that would spoil the fun.

Oh, I understand: Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom, and I get your point — to a point.

Personally, I think the Second Amendment has proven pretty resilient over the last 240 years, despite the constant drumbeat of dire threats that its evisceration is right around the next legislative corner.

Most of you are old enough to remember when Barack Obama was running for president the first time. The NRA spent millions to defeat him, claiming if Obama was elected, “jack-booted thugs” would be pounding down your door within weeks of his inauguration to take away your guns.

The results? Gun sales soared, which — spoiler alert — is the point of the NRA. As the official trade association for the gun industry, their sole job is to get people to buy guns, and they are very good at their job.

But I digress. As you remember, Obama was elected. No thugs, jack-booted or otherwise, showed up on my doorstep, or yours.

Eventually, this non-event was pointed out to the NRA. Their response went something like this: Well, of course he didn’t do anything. He’s a first-term president. But just wait until his second-term. Then, with no chance of reelection, he can anything he wants.

And so it was that in the months leading up to the 2012 election gun sales once again soared. Obama was reelected. Nothing happened. Nada. Zip.

My guess? If Sandy Hook, Las Vegas, Orlando, El Paso, Uvalde Elementary, Columbine High, Parkland High, and Virginia Tech (to name a few) weren’t enough to cause the gun-control needle to even quiver, then it is a very safe bet that no one is coming for your guns, or for the gun-sellers, in the foreseeable future.

If any of you would like to bet that within the next 20 years that meaningful gun control legislation will be passed that limits your ability to buy anything from side-arms to assault rifles in the United States of America, I’ll take that bet. I could use the money.

And even if I lost the bet, a simple appeal to the Supreme Court would solve your problem quicker than you can say Gorsuch, Kavanaugh or Barrett. This issue is locked up tight for the next several decades. As the saying goes, once you strike oil, you can stop drilling.

Nevertheless, politicians, gun-sellers, and the political-action committees that support them all know ongoing anxiety doesn’t grow on trees, and so controversies, fake or otherwise, must be constantly ginned up to keep everyone’s blood pressure high. And so you will continue to buy guns. Wake up, they tell you, and smell the cordite.

Well, two can play this game. I think I’m going to find a guy with a camera and go stand by a flagpole to demand that the colors of the American flag should remain red, white, and blue. Nobody plans to change the colors, but why not suggest a controversy where none exists just to see what happens?

I could make a killing in the flag-selling business. Better buy your flags now, before the thugs ban them.

Cashing in on non-existent threats. That’s a bet I could make money on. Guaranteed.