Finding My Way: Dreams vs. Reality

Last Monday we all paid our annual 24-hour tribute to the dream that all men (and women) are, by virtue of our shared humanity, created equal, and deserve to live in a world in which war is relegated to thoughtful museums and somber memorials.

It’s the day we take a few moments to ponder anew the legacy of the towering American, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who attempted by the strength of his own conscience, faith and oratory to convince us that all the long centuries of social darkness could be finally turned to the stronger light of human and divine love.

As I drove around town last Monday, I listened to a thoughtful radio show about various groups attempting to live out Dr. King’s vision of non-violence in a struggling and violent world.

What I heard was fascinating: stories of communities coming together to create alternatives to the social forces that frequently lead to suspicion, distrust, and hatred—a lamb’s war of openness, empathy, and unshakable optimism in a better future.

Peace, I was reminded, is not the destination. Peace is the road that takes us there.

A noble thought, that.

And yet as I listened to these stories of people whose lives are morally superior to my own—because they practice daily what I only occasionally consider—I still felt myself drawing back, just a bit. And I didn’t like myself for feeling that way.

Because I’ve never been fully able to chase the thought away: Those who plead for us to realize the power of peaceful hearts place that kind of love on a pedestal of equal height to the pedestal piled high with anger, doubt and suspicion.

I wish I could say that these two battling armies inside of me are of equal strength, and compete for my heart on an equal playing field. But I fear they are not.

We’ll call one of these armies Love. We’ll call the other army Suspicion.

The Love part of me is what I choose. I make the decision to Love. I look for reasons to Love, and then I act on my choices.

But in moments of sharp change or potential threats, Suspicion does not come to me as an intellectual decision. It is an involuntary emotional response, and it immediately leads me on a path away from the light I seek. And until whatever newly arrived threat can be studied and evaluated, protection and wariness become my instant watchwords, and love becomes temporarily but dismissively irrelevant in the face of an immediate menace.

I have wondered why this is so. Scientists say our fears and suspicions are chemically-based defense systems rooted in our subconscious minds, where they have directed our existence since we were cavemen.

Which leaves me with the sad realization that while my noble thoughts are reasoned thoughts, my suspicions are not only fundamentally unreasonable, they are also apparently hard-wired and unstoppable.

And thus, we have everything from Mama Bears to armed militias. We all want to love, but the speed with which we retreat from carefully built towers of love to trenches of fear and hostility is staggering. And each time it happens on a local, national or world-wide scale, such retreats slow down or reverse our search for the peaceful world we universally seek. Whether this cycle is good or bad is irrelevant. It’s just human.

We are in such a cycle now.

But the good news is that cycles never stop. The tide will eventually turn, and, like the spring that inevitably follows winter, we will once again play out the same human story that we have repeated so often before. Gradually, from our bunkers, we will reach out again, like flowers lifting toward the sun, or like soldiers lifting our helmets up on spikes to see if anyone is still trying to shoot them off.

And only then, when the fighting finally lulls, will we climb warily out of our trenches, and start over, always starting over, always wondering if this time we’ll finally get it right.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0