Finding My Way: Doing the right thing for the wrong reason

Sometimes people can’t help but do the right thing. Even in politics.

You start out wanting to do something snarky. You want to poke someone in the eye. Embarrass them.

You don’t care who you hurt in the process. All that matters is scoring major points at someone else’s expense.

And so you fire away. Take that, ya sad-sack loser. That’ll teach you not to mess with the big boys. Boo-yah.

But hold on a minute. What if the attempted humiliation of your enemy was actually a pretty good idea? Maybe it just needs a little polishing. Maybe it could be helpful to everybody.

Well, that’s not the reaction you wanted at all. There you are, trying to be a partisan bad boy, and you turned out to be a bridge-crossing, hand-shaking, problem-solving bipartisan good guy.

How embarrassing. What will happen to your Q-score? What’ll Tucker Carlson say?

As you’ve heard, a few weeks ago Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott spent some of his state’s tax revenue to bus two loads of migrants to the front porch of Vice-President Kamala Harris. During the same week, Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis spent his own state’s tax revenue to fly more Texas migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Both incidents were designed to embarrass liberal enclaves. Instead, communities responded, providing emergency housing, food, and health care to their unannounced guests.

The original goal of those Red-meat governors was to provide hardy-har-har, shoe-on-the-other-foot video of sputtering liberals unable to cope with the tiniest doses of what Texas deals with every day.

Nevertheless, I think Governors DeSantis and Abbott are on to something that should have begun years ago. I think when you strip away the snark—admittedly a big ask—you’ll find DeSantis and Abbot doing the right thing: for Texas, for the migrants, and for America itself.

It’s pretty simple really. We have all these people showing up at our borders claiming refugee status. Under US law they are entitled to a court hearing to determine whether their claims have merit.

But the courts, like everything else in our supply-chain-dependent world, are badly backed up. So migrants have to wait. And wait. And wait.

Meanwhile, Governor Abbott has complained—loudly—that Texas is mighty dad-gum big, but it ain’t that big. There aren’t enough camps, cells, and food caterers in the Lone Star State to meet the crushing influx of migrants.

Governor Abbott happens to be right. His state is now expected to produce instant and ever-expanding infrastructure for tens of thousands of human beings who deserve a few basics while waiting for the court hearings to which they are legally entitled.

Fortunately, America is a big country. We’re the fourth largest nation in the world by land mass, the third largest in population, and number one in economic strength. We have the room, we have the resources, and we have people in both red and blue states willing to help, so long as they’re not overwhelmed, which, if the migrants are intelligently dispersed, they won’t be.

In the process, it’s worth remembering that the stereotypical depiction of migrants as drug-dealing rapists has long since been disproved. The vast majority want nothing more than to work and send money home. And they are willing to do the tough, physical, dirty-work jobs that most of us have decided are beneath our social standing.

They also often have taxes deducted from their paychecks for benefits that, being non-citizens, they will never receive.

So why not spread them out across our mountains, prairies and alabaster cities and let them temporarily fill the jobs we’re not going to accept anyway—unless you’re ready for a character-building gig as a chicken processor or dairy barn cleaner.

So thanks, Greg, and thank you too, Ron, for the good idea. We could have done without the snark, but I guess these days that’s unavoidable.

Nevertheless, your creative idea may spark a new era of Americans working together. But if it does, it will happen because We the People tell the political paparazzi in Washington, on the airwaves, and in the darker corners of the internet, that we see through the deliberately divisive games they play at the expense of us all.