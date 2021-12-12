Finding My Way: Dodging Cooties

About a decade ago I knew a mother whose earlier years had led her and her children into some dark corners. She’d been raised in what you and I would call a good family, but she’d gotten into a jam or two, and, well, you know how it goes sometimes.

When I met her, she was in the early stages of turning her life around. She and her children lived in a standard suburbia-style neighborhood. She liked their home—at first. But over time she noticed that her children weren’t making friends with the neighbor kids. As she started paying more attention to the social dynamics of stick ball, jumping rope, building forts, and tea parties, she eventually realized that her children were on the neighborhood’s quasi-official keep-away list. Apparently, other parents didn’t want their children playing with the kids from the home where the mom had made such bad life choices.

You know the drill—the adult version of dodging cooties. Don’t get too close, or my family might catch yours.

As the father of eleven, I understand that protecting our children is Job #1. But my wife and I can also see another point of view—because, as it turns out, my wife also grew up as one of “those kinds of kids.” Despite her tender heart and fierce intelligence, her family wasn’t always regarded as the type whose children would be invited over for playdates.

Well, we all know this kind of thing happens all the time. Parents often sincerely believe that keeping their children from exposure to people who think and act differently will somehow increase the odds of Junior experiencing a drama-free life of white-bread normality.

But let’s go back to the mother. She recognized that her life was in chaos, but even though she was making progress, she didn’t know how to get over the final hurdles—which is simply to say that she had no one willing to take her hand and offer to help.

Then a neighbor reached out, and suggested with kindness that perhaps there was a better way. It was the right person with the right message at the right time, and she said yes.

Today she still talks about her neighbor with deep appreciation. She has fought her way back, and brought her children with her. It was not an easy road, but who knows how many lives, present and future, were saved in the process?

As for my wife, despite being one of her neighborhood’s quasi-official cootie kids, she remembers being invited to one friend’s house, where she was accepted by the family as just another child to be loved in the way moms and dads have been loving their kid’s friends since the cavemen. The village doesn’t raise the child, but it helps.

And with that love, she has risen far above how she might have otherwise turned out. What made the difference for her? Here’s how she first explained it to me: “I don’t remember anything they said or did, but I remember how I felt when I was in their home. And even though I was just a kid I knew It was the feeling I wanted in my own home someday.”

Well, that was a long time ago. All I can say is that in our decades together we’ve done our best to make it happen.

I’m not saying that exposing your prepared child to people who are struggling will guarantee—like an inoculation—that your children won’t one day have struggles of their own. Through the decades we’ve welcomed all kinds of kids into our home, not all of them polished and spit-shined. Usually it went well, and a few times it didn’t. There are no guarantees.

But I believe that we’re here to show kindness to each other, which occasionally means dealing with the messes that life sometimes throws at us, or at those we know, or at those we don’t know but maybe we should.

In the Bible, the Savior tells His followers to “feed my sheep.” How we choose to execute that commission is the work of a lifetime. It’s never easy, but it’s always worth the effort. Just like life.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0