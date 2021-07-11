Finding My Way: Disneyland National Park

Now that all the Covid restrictions are loosening up, America is back on the summer prowl.
Many are snaking their way to Yellowstone National Park, which this summer could accurately be renamed the Yellowstone National Parking Lot.
YNP is our second most-visited national park. Number one, by a wide margin, is the Great Smokey Mountains Park, which has the great misfortune of being located within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation’s population.
By comparison, you can draw a 300-mile circle around Yellowstone and single out only four Costco’s.
This means that very few of Yellowstone’s visitors just happened to be in the neighborhood. They’ve come a long way to see Old Faithful and young bison, and after driving across the country with kids in the backseat, you can’t blame them if they arrive with gritted teeth.
In years past, Yellowstone visitors only required a sense of adventure, bear spray, and the ability to quiet themselves sufficiently to see, hear, touch and smell all the grandeur that surrounded them.
These days Yellowstone visitors need mind-numbing levels of patience, along with a fully-charged car air conditioner. Both are necessary to counter the hours spent sitting in the daily traffic jams getting to the park, and getting around the park once inside. This includes time spent finding a legal or illegal parking space at that afternoon’s natural-wonder-of-choice, followed by trekking in to your natural wonder with all the personal isolation of a just-discharged bus of group-think tourists.
Personally, I’m not surprised at each year’s news stories about the not-from-these-parts tourists who are annually attacked by unhappy momma bears after approaching their cubs as if the cute little furballs were just big friendly puppies.
Perhaps if I’d never traveled beyond the foam-cushioned playgrounds and manicured lawns of a major city, I might make the same mistake. After all, my 60-inch screen is often filled (especially when my grandkids are in town) with enough awwww-inspiring calves, chicks, cubs, cygnets, ducklings, eaglets, farrows, fawns, fingerlings, foals, froglets, goslings, hatchlings, joeys, kittens, lambs, peachicks, piglets, poults, puppies, tadpoles, and whelps to convince us all that every little form of life is infinitely adorable and comes with a mom and dad whose most primal joy is to share all that cuteness with humankind.
I suppose we can thank Disney for this, but it’s certainly not all Disney’s fault. Moviemakers of all kinds are routinely cranking out animal epics, animated and otherwise. From Gentle Ben and Free Willy to the Land Before Time and Spirit of the Cimarron, animals both large and small are typically portrayed as essentially cuddly creatures yearning to make meaningful connections with their human soul-whisperers.
Even reality-based programing occasionally gets into the act—Steve Irwin comes immediately to mind. Yes, there were don’t-try-this-at-home warnings throughout his show, but, c’mon, Steve always got away with it. Once can’t hurt.
Until it does—as both the highly professional Mr. Irwin, and a few unbelievably dim Yellowstone visitors inevitably find out.
So what is the value of our national parks? Is it to provide us with tame, picture-postcard, green-screen-style backdrops for the benefit of our Facebook feed and our desire to appear larger to ourselves than we actually are? Or is it to more fully connect our parched and citified souls with the nature that formed and still forms our human nature—a nature comprised of equal parts beauty and violence?
Personally, I think national parks exist to remind us of the raw and primeval world from which we emerged—either as protozoa or Adam and Eve, take your pick. Either way, the nagging truth remains that we are not as far from our elemental roots as we like to think we are. We can tell ourselves that we have moved beyond our primeval stirrings, but more often we’re just ignoring them.
In a world of streaming screens, our national parks remind us of how far we have strayed. Many are deeply changed by visiting a national park. But some resolutely refuse to learn the lessons the wilderness is trying to teach them.
And those are the ones who attempt to pet and play with baby bears and bison. The results, I suppose, are just nature’s way of thinning the herd.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.