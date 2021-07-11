Finding My Way: Disneyland National Park

Until it does—as both the highly professional Mr. Irwin, and a few unbelievably dim Yellowstone visitors inevitably find out.

So what is the value of our national parks? Is it to provide us with tame, picture-postcard, green-screen-style backdrops for the benefit of our Facebook feed and our desire to appear larger to ourselves than we actually are? Or is it to more fully connect our parched and citified souls with the nature that formed and still forms our human nature—a nature comprised of equal parts beauty and violence?

Personally, I think national parks exist to remind us of the raw and primeval world from which we emerged—either as protozoa or Adam and Eve, take your pick. Either way, the nagging truth remains that we are not as far from our elemental roots as we like to think we are. We can tell ourselves that we have moved beyond our primeval stirrings, but more often we’re just ignoring them.

In a world of streaming screens, our national parks remind us of how far we have strayed. Many are deeply changed by visiting a national park. But some resolutely refuse to learn the lessons the wilderness is trying to teach them.

And those are the ones who attempt to pet and play with baby bears and bison. The results, I suppose, are just nature’s way of thinning the herd.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0