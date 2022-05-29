Finding my way: Curling Up with a Good Social Media Feed

Last year, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported on the steady increase of depression among middle-aged Americans.

If you’re middle-aged, I don’t need to tell you there’s lots to be depressed about. But this study wasn’t focusing on the economy, or politics, or divorce, or the effects of Covid, or the deteriorating environment.

Instead, the JAMA report identified social media as a growing threat to the mental health of middle-aged Americans.

It turns out that those in the forty to fifty range are finding out for themselves what teenagers and 20-somethings have known all along—that social media is the modern, and apparently mandatory, gateway drug for insecurity, depression, and just generally feeling lousy about yourself.

Well, as the saying goes, a little child shall lead them. The effects of social media on tweens, teens and young adults have been well-documented for more than a decade, with increasing rates of social anxiety, depression, and even suicide.

You might think that the older, more mature, and more stable adults among us would have a stronger immunity to the mind-rot of social media. But, apparently, you’re wrong. The JAMA study found that depression rates among middle-aged social media users has been climbing steadily over the last five years, even when factoring out the effects of all those Covid lockdowns.

It’s hard to imagine just how much life has changed since the first clumsy social media experiments began in the early 2000’s—anyone remember Friendster or Myspace?—when today Facebook/Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter are collectively worth nearly a trillion dollars.

Modern social media doesn’t just enhance your life, it shapes it. In 2022, it seems that no trip, event, or action actually happens unless it’s posted.

In the process we’ve pretty much swapped out being people in exchange for being the pseudo-stars of our own fake, trumped-up “personal brands.”

Well, it’s fun being a star, I suppose. And being a brand is cool, I guess. But oh, the maintenance.

There’s a reason why so many movie and recording stars end up on the pages of supermarket check-out magazines with running mascara and exclamation-point headlines. Hollywood isn’t real, but the people who live in it are. And when the inevitable collisions between show-biz fantasy and messy reality occur, the results are rarely pretty.

Meanwhile—spoiler alert—social media isn’t real either. It’s one-dimensionality creates false expectations of others, and ourselves. We come to believe that everyone is actually as happy and beautiful as they perpetually display themselves to be , which leaves us face-to-face with our own daily, drab normality.

Think of it—since when did being normal become some sort of social crime? Since about 2005, the year Facebook started to take off, that’s when.

So it’s no surprise that the social media-induced depression and anxiety with which teens sometimes struggle is working its way through the rest of our population, as many of us with the maturity to know better nevertheless allow ourselves to irrationally replace real life with social media’s endless celebration of synthetic superficiality.

Perhaps it’s unavoidable. We’re all human, and humans crave human interaction. Social media is a way of satisfying that need, but it’s like feeding an infant a steady diet of sugar. Over time, if that’s all you eat, the malnourishment will take its inevitable toll.

Mitch Prinstein, the chief science officer for the American Psychological Association, said it this way: “Our brains were not built for this kind of social interaction. Social media is hijacking the need for social interaction with something very artificial and insufficient.”

As my grandkids would say, “No duh.” But all our geezer insightfulness hasn’t kept things from getting worse. We know that the time spent with social media isn’t doing us any good, but we can’t seem to stop posting our carefully posed pictures as if we’re not really alive unless we’re proving it on our various pages.

It’s sort of like binge-watching the latest hot new limited series on your favorite streaming service. It’s all just another way to convince yourself that you’re actually living, while your life inexorably slips by, one screen-watching wasted day at a time. Ultimately, it’s an unfulfilling way to live. And, as our scientists are now telling us, it’s also depressing.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

