Finding My Way: Cowboys vs. farmers

Just like you, I’ve occasionally seen the bumper sticker that says “If you’ve eaten today, thank a farmer.” I’m guessing that ranchers can be safely included in this sentiment, since ranchers also produce food, but I suspect that if you call a rancher a farmer, he might have a cow.

But I fear that the bulk of us, living, as we do, rather high on the hog, fail to appreciate the difference.

Of the two occupations, ranchers seem to always get the better PR. Perhaps a sweaty cowboy in the saddle looks more appealing to moviegoers than a sweaty farmer in a tractor. Agriculturists would probably view this as dressing up a pig.

When it comes to cowboys, I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but it seems like women seem to get some ants in their pants whenever a hunky cowboy arrives on a movie screen, which, on a date, can quickly become the elephant in the room. If I was a farmer, just thinking about the unfairness of it all would certainly get my goat.

So, sure, we all depend on farmers, but that doesn’t mean teen girls put posters of Pa Kettle up in their bedrooms. Farming, by definition, is a hard row to hoe. It’s true that modern farmers use computers and GPS systems to monitor their crops, which enables them to avoid the trap of counting their chickens before they hatch. Nevertheless, despite watching the weather like a hawk, seed prices or irrigation water cutbacks can make any growing season go to the dogs, which would make any farmer mad as a hornet.

But getting back to movie studios and the films they produce, these days cowboys are definitely back in the saddle. How else to explain mega-hits like “The Power of the Dog?”

It’s no mystery. Studios spend a lot of time researching what we want to see. Getting their information straight from the horse’s mouth enables the studios to keep bringing home the bacon to their stockholders. And cowboy movies are right at the top of the anthill.

But don’t misunderstand me, Marvel fans. Not all cowboy movies involve Remington rifles and pushing up daisies. Han Solo is a cowboy. So is the Mandalorian.

It’s a genre that’s as stubborn as a mule to plow under, and that means Hollywood will be making movies about cowboys—whether they’re dust junkies or space racers—until the cows come home. Watching all those sweaty cowboys and intergalactic shoot-em-ups makes us as happy as a pig in mud.

I don’t want to keep beating a dead horse here, though that’s exactly what the movie studios and streaming services do. Give us cowboys, from Endor to Wyoming, and we’re buying tickets and auto-debiting our streaming services with as much thought as a chicken with its head cut off.

But tech has its limits, which is why Han Solo will never really replace the Lone Ranger. As a rule, it’s cheaper for Hollywood to visit Lonesome Dove than a galaxy far, far away, and gun battles on western movie sets cost considerably less than firing all phasers on the Klingons.

So if you make too many of those high-tech epics, your movie studio runs the risk of having bought the farm. And when those profits drop, the chickens will come home to roost, and you, the studio head, will be escorted out of the building like a lamb to slaughter.

As a result, movie makers will always be as stubborn as a mule to look their cowboy’s gift horse in the mouth, just to make sure the costs don’t outrace the profits. And that’s why you and I will be seeing those cowboy movies, in one form or another, for the rest of our lives.

Well, I could talk the hind leg off a donkey on this subject, but in conclusion I just want to say that it’s the farmers who are getting a bad deal in all of this. They’re the ones out sowing their wild oats. Will they ever get the respect that those dusty cowboys get?

Sure they will. When pigs fly.