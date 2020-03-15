Finding My Way: Cookies Against Cancer

It’s good to be occasionally reminded that happiness and sadness can exist at the same time, sometimes in the same moment.

This is a happy story about a very sad situation. A member of our extended family has cancer. There is never an appropriate age for receiving a cancer diagnosis, but statistically she is about 25 years early for this type of talk with the doctor.

So these are sad days for the Huston clan. There’s the chemo, and the bills. At the moment, there seems to be no end to either.

But families being what they are, there’s also an urge to help. Many of you have been there. You can’t fight the cancer, but you can fight the finances—or at least try.

One of our daughters had an idea, which is what this column is all about. “Let’s get a bunch of stuff together. Cakes, cupcakes, cookies, jams, jellies, specialty soaps, all of it homemade. Then we set up a table outside a grocery store. Cookies against cancer. No price tags on anything. Take what you like. Leave a donation.”

A date was set. A store was found. The kids were coming into town anyway to celebrate my wife’s birthday. “Mom’s all about service,” they told me. “What better way to celebrate her birthday than to help someone else?”