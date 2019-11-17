This column is about trauma, and the amazing ability of humans to overcome it.
Trauma comes in all shapes and sizes. A family separates. An illness strikes. A loved one dies. A job is lost. A victim is abused.
There is grief. Fear. Panic. Desperation.
But in nearly all cases, given enough time—months, years, decades—wounds eventually heal, or at least heal well enough to allow us to function.
It is this way for people, and families, and even countries. We say that we will never forget 9/11, and we won’t. But in a hundred years, when not only we are dead but our children as well, 9/11 will slide into the history books along with Vietnam, WWII, and the Civil War, to be visited from time to time by teachers with curriculum to present, and students with grades to earn.
As time dulls the edges of pain’s extraordinarily sharp knives, what develops are narratives that are useful in memorializing the event. These narratives provide us with a sense of encapsulated comprehension—a 30 second version of our personal or national history that allows us to think we understand what happened, and perhaps even a little bit of why. Future generations may memorize the high points of our own history with factual correctness, but in the absence of having the scars of the moment carved into their own skin, their understanding will be only intellectual.
Recently my wife and I were in Washington DC, and spent a morning in the relatively new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. I expected it to be interesting, fascinating, perhaps even compelling. I didn’t expect to have to turn away and quickly wipe my eyes, more than once.
I’ve studied history. I know the stories. I’ve read Alex Haley’s “Roots,” Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man,” Dr. King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” and “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.” My wife and I have walked the battlefields of Manassas, Vicksburg, Gettysburg—and Selma.
But the museum threw me, and many around me. Its exhibits succeeded in bursting through the comfortably numb understanding of this sorry legacy of our past. With art, artifacts, archived documents, visceral quotes and historical video, the shame of America’s ongoing treatment of African Americans had the impact of a stomach punch. And not just the indefensible moral crime of enslavement, but its sorry legacy through Reconstruction, the Dred Scott decision, Jim Crow laws, the degrading blackface “minstrel” shows, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, the lynchings, Greensboro, Montgomery, Selma, Emmitt Till, the Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Lorraine Motel, Watts, Detroit…
It’s relatively easy to digest this sordid chapter of our history in pieces. Much of it was familiar to me. I grew up during the Civil Rights Movement. But to see it all there in one place, inescapable and unavoidable, and how each degradation led to the next…
The value of this museum, like Washington’s other landmark institute, the Holocaust Museum, is that it enables history’s traumas to burst through the comforting clouds of our longstanding cultural platitudes. Sometimes we need to have our noses wiped in history, as a necessary reminder that for those who lived through it, pain is not theoretical.
There is so much that is good, morally uplifting, and even holy about America. But it does us no good to forget or ignore the ways we have fallen short, and continue to fall short, of the lofty goals we have freely set for ourselves. Facing these truths does not diminish us. Rather, it sets the example for other less courageous nations to follow.
Meanwhile, the human response to trauma, personal or national, is both a blessing and a curse. As the memory of our traumas fade and the pain slowly recedes, we are able to continue with our lives. But the relief that comes from the anesthetic of time comes with a cost. Our detachment from the past can create problems even as it solves them. Patterns of evil, like viruses, can reemerge without notice.
Which is why our best memorials and museums are worth both the time to visit, and the introspection they inspire.
Lest we forget. Lest we become comfortably numb.
