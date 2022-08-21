Finding My Way: Christmas in August

In our home, and probably in yours, we bring out our nativity set each December. Joseph and Mary hover over the Baby Jesus. Livestock are gathered close, as are angels, wise men, and a shepherd or two. A star hovers.

And just like yours, there are many other signs of Christmas in our home when the holiday season arrives. Wreaths, candy canes, candles, stars, trees—they all can serve as symbols, or modern-life parallels to bring the various elements of the Christmas story into a sharper focus and deeper meaning.

Only one of the four gospels (Luke) provides details of the birth of the Savior—the long trip to Bethlehem during the final days of Mary’s pregnancy, the inability to find comfortable lodging for the night, the onset of childbirth in poor and unsanitary conditions. Are there useful symbols or parallels here?

And following the simple but harrowing story of the holy birth we learn of a single appearance by an angel to nearby shepherds, announcing the birth of the Savior of the world, followed by a host of angels singing hallelujahs to the news. These poor and probably dirt-covered shepherds left immediately for Bethlehem to worship the infant King. Why were they chosen to receive the news that would forever change history, and not others?

Approximately a year later, the Magi arrived with their expensive gifts. Why were they not chosen to be the first to properly pay homage to their now-no-longer-newborn King?

What are we to learn from such a minimalist entry by the Master of the World? What modern parallels and lessons can we discern from the birth of the Hope of the World into a hopeless hovel? God, who controls the fates of nations, could surely have done better for His Beloved Son. So why didn’t He?

I find it fascinating that the first recorded words of Jesus, as recorded in Luke 4, threw down a gauntlet to those in attendance at the synagogue in Nazareth in which He spoke. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,” He said, “…to preach the gospel to the poor.” Not the rich, or even the middle class, but to the poor.

Once Pilate asked Jesus “what is truth?” Today we obsessively ask both Him and each other, “who are the poor?”

Did He actually mean the poor in income? Or just the poor in spirit? Does the difference really matter?

It seems to me that these questions matter greatly, because, to be honest, our typically segregated congregations demonstrate that America’s version of Christianity is mostly a rich man’s game. And over time it is far too easy for human nature to conclude that our material success and comfort is evidentiary proof of our own personal and societal righteousness. And what about those poor people in our peripheral vision? Must we care? Are they even our problem?

Christians revere Jesus Christ as the only One called and capable of canceling the effects of our human urge to sin. But by virtue of not only His holy parentage, but His lifelong exposure to the poverty that both belittles and crushes the self-worth of its victims, it seems evident that He who never for one day knew the material comfort I enjoy every day of my life, and who railed against arrogant and self-righteous leaders—that this Savior of ours came not just to forgive sins, but also to challenge the very idea of bigotry and poverty and inequality and hatred still so alive in the world, including the spiritual arrogance of both governmental and religious leaders who pay only the merest lip service to the Savior’s thrice-repeated call—without caveats—to “feed my sheep.”

Perhaps in response you say, that’s why I give money to my church, which takes care of all that. And honestly, who has time for anything else?

I can’t answer that question for you, only you can. I’m only passing along the idea that we’re encouraged to teach our children the meaning of the symbols of Christmas. The impoverished stable where it all began might be a very good place to start. And since Christmas doesn’t arrive for several months, now might actually be a good time to begin.