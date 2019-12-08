Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Huston family Christmas decorations are going up. We’re heavy on crafts and the sentiment that comes from having collectively lived through well over 120 Christmases.
You can spend a lot on decorations, but $200 Nativities R’nt Us. And after decades of buying pine trees from the corner lot, we broke down a couple of years ago and bought a fake tree at Deseret Industries that doesn’t look bad. It’s a change from the years when we’d shepherd our young children, all nearly overcome with foggy-breathed excitement, in the search for the perfect tree at Walmart or wherever. Now, our kids take their own kids. For us, a plastic tree that never sheds its needles and spends the other eleven months in a box in the basement just seems…prudent.
But even though our tree-in-a-box would probably melt if attacked by a rogue hair dryer, by the time it’s decorated with the accumulated hand-made products of a quarter century of eleven kids moving through elementary school, it looks homey, folksy, and decidedly low-tech. Which is exactly how we planned it.
In December, most of the nights leading up to Christmas are just my wife and I. We’re probably sitting on the couch watching a movie, wrapped in a blanket, with a bowl of popcorn between us, the lights out except for the ones on the Christmas tree. It’s wonderful.
By mutual agreement, the Hallmark Christmas movies are for my wife only. I don’t get the point of such saccharine, formulaic and contrived tripe, but since I’m not the target audience I have no right to complain. So I don’t. Meanwhile, she doesn’t complain when I watch “Inception” for the –nth time, and call out to her in the kitchen that this time I think I’ve finally got it all figured out.
I only have one problem with Christmas. If you read this column with any regularity, you know that I can be a little cynical over all our commercialized events—not just Christmas—that demand we spend money to prove our fidelity to whatever constitutes that week’s object of sharpened focus.
So here’s my problem. After all the Christmases I’ve witnessed, and all my grumping about the price tags tied to commemorating the birth of a Baby born in poverty, why do I still find myself falling for the season each year the way a guy falls unexpectedly but completely for the quiet girl in glasses and a bulky sweater who’s surrounded by hot chicks in expensive red gowns?
It seems to me that the miracle of Christmas is its ability to transcend all the trappings that detract us—instead of focusing us—on the event we keep believing is our best hope for a world awash in pain and misery.
And if, in the end, the merchants of a million gizmos earn a living off of our reflexive acceptance of the annual holiday myth that somehow Jesus is completely okay with all this spending in His name—I guess I’m okay with that. After all, the merchants have children of their own to provide for. Everyone’s just trying to get by.
I guess we’re all like the mother who can pick out her child’s quiet sniffle in a shopping mall among the noisy carols and boisterous shoppers. Sometimes we’re just better able to cut through the static to notice what’s actually important; a child coming down with a cold, or a world in need of love, or a soul—maybe yours, maybe mine—in need of peace.
So right now, the Huston tree stands colorfully along the wall, without any gift-wrapped boxes underneath. That will likely change when the kids and grandkids start arriving, but I promise all the rainbow-wrapped boxes under the tree won’t detract us too much from what’s really going on.
Because what’s really going on is the love that reaches over barriers, boundaries, and time. And yes, if we try, our Christmas eyes are fully capable of seeing and feeling this love during the other eleven months, but I admit (a little shamefully) that it’s easier in December.
