Finding My Way: Childish Things

Perhaps you’ve noticed that the vaccines are turning out to be both safe and effective. And perhaps we’re all past the point of believing that the beds in our community hospitals are being filled with “crisis actors.” And perhaps you’ve read that 98% of the Covid patients now torching our medical infrastructure are unvaccinated. Perhaps all of this is causing you to reflect.

And perhaps you’ve noticed that this Delta variant is a dangerous little bugger, so to speak, with its higher infection rates and significantly stronger kick. I suppose that with so many of us unvaccinated, you can think of what’s happening in Idaho as the virus version of this summer’s California wildfires.

We all make decisions in life, everyone of us, every day. We choose to act, but we cannot choose what will happen next. We can only guess, and sometimes those guesses turn out to be wrong. It happens to us all. There’s no shame in applying the necessary Band-Aids, and moving forward more intelligently. It’s what adults do.

It’s what happens when you stop talking, thinking, and reasoning like a child by thinking you can control the results of your actions. It’s what happens when you become a man (or woman), and put away childish things.

Stay safe out there.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

