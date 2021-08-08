Finding My Way: Calling Out the Bosses

This column is about a broadcast journalism pioneer. Edward R. Murrow was a CBS reporter, anchor, and news manager from 1935 to 1961. He helped the broadcast industry bridge the transition from radio news to television news. During WWII his reporting from Europe set journalistic standards that have never been surpassed.

But by 1958 he was reaching the end of his exceptional career. He was invited to speak at a convention of the men and women who ran the radio and television newsrooms of America. His speech was tough, uncompromising, old school, and is still studied by journalism students today.

This was back in the days when the only news on your television came from ABC, CBS, and NBC by way of the local stations that affiliated with them. Entertainment programs, from I Love Lucy to Bonanza raked in millions in network advertising revenue. But the news divisions of that era were considered a public service. They were literally expected to lose money. This enabled newsrooms to insist on what we once quaintly called standards without pressure from ratings. Murrow, and many others, lived those standards. Fairly present both sides of a story. Check your facts. When necessary, stand up to power. Assume nothing. Challenge everything. Be worthy of a viewer’s highest compliment: “I have no idea how you personally feel about the story you just covered.”