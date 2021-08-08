Finding My Way: Calling Out the Bosses

This column is about a broadcast journalism pioneer. Edward R. Murrow was a CBS reporter, anchor, and news manager from 1935 to 1961. He helped the broadcast industry bridge the transition from radio news to television news. During WWII his reporting from Europe set journalistic standards that have never been surpassed.
But by 1958 he was reaching the end of his exceptional career. He was invited to speak at a convention of the men and women who ran the radio and television newsrooms of America. His speech was tough, uncompromising, old school, and is still studied by journalism students today.
This was back in the days when the only news on your television came from ABC, CBS, and NBC by way of the local stations that affiliated with them. Entertainment programs, from I Love Lucy to Bonanza raked in millions in network advertising revenue. But the news divisions of that era were considered a public service. They were literally expected to lose money. This enabled newsrooms to insist on what we once quaintly called standards without pressure from ratings. Murrow, and many others, lived those standards. Fairly present both sides of a story. Check your facts. When necessary, stand up to power. Assume nothing. Challenge everything. Be worthy of a viewer’s highest compliment: “I have no idea how you personally feel about the story you just covered.”
Today there is a popular notion that it is impossible for a reporter to keep his or her biases out of a story. This is ridiculous. Well trained professional reporters are able to do it every day—unless their bosses require them to push the news in a pre-determined direction. We see this happening today, by both the Right and Left, and news organizations who feed at the trough of opinion mingled with facts are willing to toss the responsible journalism on which society depends out the window to increase their stockholder dividends.
Murrow saw it coming sixty years ago. He heard the first stirrings of network entertainment managers wondering why newsrooms couldn’t turn as big a profit as “Father Knows Best.” And so he called out his bosses. It was both courageous and dumb. It took courage to rile the people who signed his paychecks, and dumb, since nothing has improved, and, in fact, has gotten much worse.
Here are a few of his comments from that 1958 speech, made in the days when cable news and the internet weren’t even contemplated. Depending on your point of view, Murrow’s opinions will sound naïve or troubling. Regardless, his thoughts, intended for the execs at the top of the broadcasting food chain, fell on deaf ears. This is not to our credit.
He said: “We are currently wealthy, fat, comfortable, and complacent. We have a built-in allergy to unpleasant or disturbing information. Our mass media reflects this. But until we get up off our fat surpluses and recognize that television in the main is being used to distract, delude, amuse and insulate us, then television, and those who finance it, and those who look at it, may one day see a totally different reality too late.”
Murrow had greater faith in his audience than in the programmers for whom he worked. “I am entirely persuaded,” he said, “that the American public is more reasonable, restrained and more mature than most believe. When the evidence on a controversial subject is fairly and calmly presented, the public recognizes it for what it is—an effort to illuminate rather than agitate.”
Calm illumination, rather than hysterical agitation. Imagine that.
He ended his speech with a call to social responsibility that still deserves consideration.
“If this instrument is good for nothing but to entertain, amuse, and insulate, then we shall soon see that the whole struggle (for an enlightened public) is lost,” he said. “This instrument can teach. It can illuminate and it can even inspire. But it can only do so to the extent that humans are determined to use it towards those ends. Otherwise it is merely lights and wires in a box.”
Sixty years later those lights and wires are now circuit boards and computer chips, which just proves that everything changes, and everything stays the same.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.