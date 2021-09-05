Finding My Way: C’est la Vie. Or Not.

Nevertheless, a new religious argument is unfolding; one that allows the vaccine-hesitant to drape their objections under the mantle of God’s omniscience. In the process they literally pit God against the unanimous urging of responsible health authorities.

The widespread social media argument goes like this: God is protecting me. So if He wants me to die from Covid, it’s because it’s my time to go. And if it’s my time to go, Covid is just an available way for Him to facilitate my exit. If Covid wasn’t around, it would be something else—cancer, or being hit by a car, or whatever. It’s God’s call, not mine, and I won’t allow the vaccine to get in the way.

Well, that’s the argument. And personally, as an individual who has built my adult life around my religious faith, I find this line of reasoning baffling.

Because if it’s all “God’s call,” I guess I no longer have to worry about crossing the street against the traffic light. Or skating on thin ice in late spring. Or challenging Duane Johnson to a cage match. If God wants me to live, I’ll live. C’est la vie (or, this case, c’est la morte).