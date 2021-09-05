Finding My Way: C’est la Vie. Or Not.

Human beings have a curious relationship to God.
The billions of us around the world who believe in a Divine Being find awe, encouragement, confidence and purpose in our faith, despite the many variations in religious doctrines and practices.
But many consider the idea of God to be irrational and pointless, with belief systems that provides little more than a means of justifying self-serving prejudice in the name of piety, which through the centuries has sparked pointless, unnecessary and cruel conflicts at the local, national and international level.
It’s a subject that every generation renews and debates. And now the debate is especially relevant as Covid-19 forces us all to reexamine and rediscover in our own lives what is truly important—and this includes our relationship with religion and/or God.
From the earliest days of the pandemic, capital-R Religion has been a pervasive part of the social narrative. When lock-downs went into place, some churches went into warrior-mode, declaring that restrictions on church attendance were an attack on religious freedom.
But it is worth noting that other churches—many of them—quickly complied, understanding that civil and religious authority both have a place in a modern civil society. And, at least for now, I know of no church or denomination that isn’t mostly back to business as usual.
Nevertheless, a new religious argument is unfolding; one that allows the vaccine-hesitant to drape their objections under the mantle of God’s omniscience. In the process they literally pit God against the unanimous urging of responsible health authorities.
The widespread social media argument goes like this: God is protecting me. So if He wants me to die from Covid, it’s because it’s my time to go. And if it’s my time to go, Covid is just an available way for Him to facilitate my exit. If Covid wasn’t around, it would be something else—cancer, or being hit by a car, or whatever. It’s God’s call, not mine, and I won’t allow the vaccine to get in the way.
Well, that’s the argument. And personally, as an individual who has built my adult life around my religious faith, I find this line of reasoning baffling.
Because if it’s all “God’s call,” I guess I no longer have to worry about crossing the street against the traffic light. Or skating on thin ice in late spring. Or challenging Duane Johnson to a cage match. If God wants me to live, I’ll live. C’est la vie (or, this case, c’est la morte).
Well, here’s my take. Scriptures promise us calamities, which may originate with God, or come to pass through our own stupidities. Nevertheless, God gave us brains, and I think He expects us to use them. As a child I was taught that God helps those who help themselves.
I can remember the late 1950’s when the first oral polio vaccines arrived, and we all lined up in elementary school for our vaccine-soaked sugar cubes. At the time it was considered a modern miracle, and churches praised God for a deliverance from one of mankind’s ugliest scourges.
It’s worth remembering that the same God who created our Earth made it (or allowed it to become) both beautiful and dangerous. Cute kittens and poisonous snakes. Quiet sunsets and violent earthquakes. Mountain vistas and invisible viruses. Etcetera.
As a species we’ve always fought back against life’s dangers. In 1750, the life expectancy for men and women respectively was 34 and 37 years. A century ago, in 1920, it was 56 and 58 years. Today it is 81 and 84 years. These gains have not been made through prayer alone.
Meanwhile, nine and a half million people died last year because of cancer. If a cure was found tomorrow, would we blow it off because cancer is just another manifestation of God deciding to thin the herd?
Were scientists through the ages inspired by God for the vaccines they created? I don’t have a problem accepting God’s occasional guiding hand in their research and discoveries, though others might. Nevertheless, every one of us, regardless of our religion or faith, have been their beneficiaries. And personally, I thank God for it.
Chris Huston