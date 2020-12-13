Finding My Way: By Their Fruits

And there’s the rub. In the end, I think the world would be well-served if we spent less of our Christian energy conducting endless raids on each other’s membership rolls, and more of it pondering what our collective power could accomplish in advancing the cause of His call to serve our fellow men—all of them.

The older I get, the more I’m adjusting to the idea that people with a spiritual heart seek God in the way that resonates most deeply within their soul. Some like more structure, some like less. Some like cathedrals. Some like simplicity. Where are you your best self? That’s where you’ll go. If I’ve learned anything in fifty years of interacting with people of faith, it’s that when you do what Jesus asks you to do, you’re blessed for the effort, regardless of your denomination. One church’s Holy Ghost is not better than another church’s Holy Ghost. In the end, Christ will sort it all out for us, and we’ll be happy with the sorting.