Conservatives are often criticized by liberals as being closed-minded, and not interested in listening to the left’s honest concerns about issues like systemic racism, climate change and the growing economic disparity between the uber-rich and the struggling poor.

But lost in all the left’s finger-pointing is the inconvenient truth that those on Team Blue can be just as closed-minded.

During the course of a school year, many college campuses invite notable speakers to come and address their students. These speakers may occasionally be considered controversial, but, from the universities’ perspective, that’s the point. Traditionally, one of the many missions of a good university was to expose students to a wide range of thought, so that students can weigh and assess the value of different points of view and thereby form informed opinions based on both understanding and empathy.

I’ll wait for a moment for your laughter to subside.

These days, when speakers are invited by universities to address students, the act is seen as, first, an endorsement of the university of the speaker’s views, and, second, an effort to indoctrinate the student body to the speaker’s point of view.

If the speaker is perceived as a liberal, conservative students will complain loudly about such blatantly attempted mind-control. Their complaints are likely to be covered by the allegedly left-leaning news media, and the complaining students are portrayed as close-minded, judgmental, and intolerant of the free speech the Bill of Rights was written to foster.

All of which leaves those on the left shaking their heads at what the right-winged troglodytes are up to now.

So when the same thing happens to a conservative speaker at a decidedly liberal campus, it makes news.

Last month, the Honorable Stuart Kyle Duncan was invited to speak to the Stanford University Law School. Stanford is located on the fringe of Silicon Valley, just outside of San Francisco. Duncan is a federal appeals court judge appointed by then-President Donald Trump.

SAUNDERS: Stanford law school is doomed SAUNDERS: Institutions of learning are supposed to turn out informed, capable graduates. Yet a cream law school apparently is intent on training future lawyers to shout, not think.

For the record, the Stanford Law School website promotes the view that “collaboration and the open exchange of ideas are essential to life and learning.” But in practice, not so much.

Duncan’s presentation to Stanford’s law school was a disaster.

From the beginning, the judge was heckled and subjected to the shouting protests of the law students in the audience. In a reference to his personal legal stand against unfettered access to abortion services, one of the hecklers shouted, “We hope your daughters get raped!”

Others reportedly shouted, “You scum,” “You’re not welcome here,” and “We hate you!”

Back and forth it went for about 30 minutes. Finally, Duncan abandoned the podium, but not before referring to these cream-of-the-crop Stanford law students as “appalling idiots,” and “hypocrites,” — an opinion he repeated in a scathing piece for the Wall Street Journal.

I think there are a few points worth making in the wake of this fiasco, which has already prompted celebratory finger-pointing by right-leaning commentators who are happily wringing their hands at the public display of such neanderthal behavior by the young leftist elites who have set their own cause back by behaving just as ignorantly as the occasionally noisy rabble babble we hear from the right.

To both sides, I’d like to offer a few modest thoughts.

It is no great victory to be able to point your finger and say “See? They think they’re so high and mighty — but they’re really no better than we are.”

Wrong behavior by one side does not justify wrong behavior by the other side. Your sins are not absolved by theirs.

It’s also worth remembering that the actions of the radically intolerant of either side do not represent the view of that side’s majority. Whichever side of the divide you inhabit, it would be wrong to look at the provocative actions of the other side’s fringe and draw the conclusion that everyone on the other side supports such disruptive incivility.

Sure, we’re all divided, but we’re not that divided.

Please ignore the clowns. Look instead for the steady majority. And, sure, bring along some bricks if you’d like — not for throwing, but for bridge-building.