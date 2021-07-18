Finding My Way: Bombs Away

I am not a prude. In my 35-years as a journalist I have observed at very close range the best and worst humanity has to offer. And I’m well aware that millions of our friends and neighbors have strongly antagonistic feeling toward the current president.

But at what point did we decide that our children are fair game for exposure to this kind of casual obscenity?

I looked around at the other families walking with me on the sidewalk, nearly all with children under 12, and wasn’t surprised at what I saw—heads dropping down. Parents and kids collectively wincing at the sight—tuning it out, pretending it wasn’t there.

And this being Idaho, I’m pretty sure many of those parents didn’t vote Democrat last November. But that didn’t keep them from wishing they and their children could unsee what had just been more or less rubbed in their faces.

I think I was about twelve when I first discovered profanity. I may have let a word slip in my home. The reaction was swift and severe.

I was told that such words were not only ugly, they made the speaker ugly as well. They put his personal ignorance on public display. Profanity, I was told, marked you as someone that all good people would consciously choose to avoid.