Earlier this month, two Americans were killed in Matamoros, Mexico, when street-level gunfire erupted between rival drug cartels. The American victims were caught in the crossfire.

Everyone knows that the cartels don’t play nice with either Mexican law enforcement or local rival gangs. Tourists, however, are usually considered off limits for this kind of warfare, since the gangs prefer keeping their dirty laundry in-house. But inter-cartel warfare is not an exact science, and this time tragic collateral damage occurred.

But what caught my eye wasn’t just the Matamoros killings, but how Washington reacted to them. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, quickly announced he would introduce legislation to “set the stage” for sending U.S. troops into Mexico to combat the drug lords and their armies.

And in the House, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, called for U.S. troops to be stationed at the border, ready for deployment as necessary to take out the cartels on Mexican soil. Greene described the cartels as “criminals murdering Americans every day with drugs.”

And, for once, I absolutely agree with Rep. Greene in her description of the drug gangs. The illegal drugs supplied by the cartels have killed, and continue to kill, Americans by the thousands, with fentanyl their currently most popular murder weapon of choice.

But lost in all the congressional saber rattling is the inconvenient truth that the cartels aren’t much different from the innovative entrepreneurs, American and otherwise, working around the world to meet the enthusiastic consumer demands of willing customers everywhere — except that in this case, the customers happen to be drug addicts. And while you and I may turn away in disgust, to the true opportunist an addict’s money is just as good as anyone else’s.

This is how the darker side of free markets have always worked, from New York to New Delhi to Nuevo Laredo, and from pornographers and pimps to bootleggers and leg-breakers.

So, given our nation’s near-insatiable appetite for getting high, it’s inevitable that sordid situations will occasionally force their way into the national spotlight. Equally inevitable is our rush to begin demanding answers to questions that, remarkably, fail to address the actual problems.

Take the Matamoros shootings: We’re so busy asking how fast we can scramble special ops teams to the border that we’re ignoring the question most desperately in need of an answer — How do we stop our people from indulging in the heedless gluttony of the immoral, illicit, and dangerous enticements forever dangled before us?

And besides, even if we could shut down the Mexican cartels tomorrow, would America’s approximately 5 million opioid addicts suddenly find themselves freed from addiction?

You know the answer to that question as well as I do. As for the follow-up question — if all the drugs vanished, would we be ready and willing to provide competent, compassionate, affordable long-term care to rehabilitate the addicts among us for as long as it takes? Well, you know the answer to that question, too.

And so it goes. Our problems fester, and we continually ask ourselves every question except the right ones. We argue ourselves out of facing the root causes of our problems, and settle instead for superficial, simplistic band-aids that give the appearance of muscular and meaningful actions, but in reality do little more than kick our problems, like empty cans, down the road for the next generation to worry about.

My generation, the Boomers, has been correctly criticized for repeatedly doing exactly that. But I don’t see the follow-up generations doing much better.

For the record, we fell into the worst of the opioid abyss by allowing drug companies to legally dish out their fantastically addictive wares like candy. These companies traded our trust for astronomical profits. And sure, they’ve conceded their culpability, and are now paying enormous fines, but fines won’t fix a generation of wasted lives.

If all the fentanyl vanished tomorrow, our current generation of addicts would still need tomorrow’s fix.

Enter the cartels. They entrepreneurially see a need and they’re busy filling it. So as we look for someone to blame, just for once it might be useful to look at the root of the problem where it really lies — in our stubborn refusal to address the issues causing these crises in the first place.