Finding My Way: Another Year Bites the Dust

Once again a new year approaches. Last year at this time we were happy to slam the door on the W*Y*E (Worst Year Ever), colloquially known as 2020. Surely, we thought at the time, better things lay ahead for us in 2021.

In retrospect, 2021 reminds me of what happens when you slam your foot on the gas pedal of a poorly-tuned automobile, and the engine coughs, lurches forward a few times, belches smoke, and lurches some more, as if its desire to induce maximum whiplash was intentional.

The insurrection. The delta variant. Collapsing supply chains. Vanishing computer chips. Schools: Now they’re open, now they’re not. Masks: Now you wear them, now you don’t. Tornadoes and floods in the valleys, no snow in the mountains. Afghanistan after-shocks. Inflation: way up. Life expectancy: way down. The empty Olympics. The slamming of Facebook. A growing (and restless) work-at-home workforce. A soaring national debt that makes the soaring national debt of the previous decade look like Calvin Coolidge conservatism.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together and give a warm USA welcome to…omicron.

As we move into 2022, our nervous uncertainty remains. Between the upcoming rulings from the Supreme Court, painful inflation, COVID and its ever-varying variants, slipping supply chains, and the mid-term elections, 2022 looks to be another banner year for anger-inducing news coverage and books filled with all the things “they” don’t want you to know, provided for your viewing and reading pleasure from the various masters of those types of dark arts.

Back in 1787, on the day the United States Constitution was officially ratified, Ben Franklin emerged from Independence Hall and was asked, “what kind of government do we have—a republic or a monarchy?” Mr. Franklin’s off-the-cuff answer has thrown a long shadow through our history. “A republic,” he said, “if you can keep it.”

I could say that Ben’s trenchant observation has never been more relevant than today, but I realize that you could have said the same thing during the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Depression, both world wars, the civil rights era, and the digital transformation that has reshaped government, industry, the American work force and family life at every level. It seems to be America’s lot to perpetually teeter on the brink of self-immolation on the altar of political, economic, racial and religious conflicts that have always been our constant companions.

And so it continues today. I’ve noticed that each side of the political divide believes that it alone has the necessary moral approach to save the republic, and that if the other side ultimately wins our current philosophical battles, the American Dream will dissolve away into the tar pits of history. If the Right wins, the Left believes we will become a vengeful, white-skinned, woman-subduing oligarchy, bending Christianity into a militaristic justification for keeping the lower classes eternally subservient.

But if the Left wins, the Right believes we will become a weak, submissive nation where the intelligent and industrious are handicapped, and the poor are rewarded with endless tax dollars for work they have not performed, bending Christianity into a feel-good, hand-holding campfire where everyone is forced to sing endless rounds of Kumbaya until we’re all suffocated by our bland communal boredom.

In the musical “Hamilton,” England’s King George III, after losing the War of Independence to his American colonies, observes wryly that “Oceans rise, empires fall, it’s much harder when it’s all your call.”

It seems to me that King George and Ben Franklin may have had more in common than we think. Both recognized the dangers of allowing riffraff like you and me to try and forge a civil society in which the opportunities and rights of all its citizens are respected and preserved, even when we don’t like each other very much.

And it’s scary to remember that there are no guarantees we’ll succeed in what we love to call our American Experiment. Each generation must fight its own battles to preserve our common ideals. Throughout our history, it has always been the same fight, though each generation seems to relish fighting its version of the war with newer and deadlier weapons.

In other words, 2022 should be an interesting year.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

