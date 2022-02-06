Finding My Way: Angry Birds

Everyone in the work force wants to move forward and be successful. For most of us that means earning both respect and good pay as we navigate our careers.

I’m retired now, but for nearly half a century I fought the same battles you’re fighting today. I never struck it rich, but I earned enough to support my family, and I don’t remember ever compromising my personal ethics to improve my finances.

Not everybody can say that. Today’s column is about people for whom ethical compromises are an expected part of the job.

I’m writing it in hopes that you’ll think twice about giving your support to those I’m about to describe—people who are paid large salaries to do one thing: get you all riled up. Every single day.

I’m referring, of course, to the urgent-voiced anchors on the ideologically-driven national newscasts found on networks like CNN and FOX.

As it happens, I have some expertise in this area. I spent the bulk of my professional career as a TV newsroom manager, working at small local stations, not large, powerful networks. In my newsrooms we covered small town stuff like ribbon-cuttings and snowstorms, not the raging storms of national politics. Nevertheless, I spent about 35 years watching the birth of CNN and FOX at very close range.

Fifty years ago, if you had announced that “when I grow up I want to make people angry,” your parents would have taken you aside and said “um, that’s not really a profession, dear. Why don’t you think about being a doctor, or a farmer?”

But that just shows how out of touch your parents were—because these days making people angry is not only a viable career path, it’s a lucrative one.

Oh, to be a kid again. Tucker Carlson is currently paid $6 million a year to reliably fan the FOX flames of nightly conservative outrage for his loyal cadre of viewers. Meanwhile, over on CNN, Erin Burnett doles out her own nightly dose of liberal hand-ringing angst with equal fervor. It’s true that Ms. Burnett only makes $3 million a year, which is probably chump change for Mr. Carlson, but I’m sure she manages.

My point: I am instantly suspicious of anyone who builds their career, and financial wealth, around expressing deliberately anger-inducing opinions as if those opinions are part of some unchanging, eternal truth. And I think you should be similarly skeptical.

Because, when you think about it, both Carlson and Burnett literally have no choice but to be locked and loaded each night during their blowtorch attacks on the opposition. Let either of them soften their stance for a single minute and you’re reaching for the remote. And they—along with the advertisers who pay those handsome salaries—know it.

Work with me here. Can you imagine Tucker Carlson coming on one night and saying “y’know, I gotta be honest, I think President Biden has it right about universal child care.”

Or Erin Burnett saying, “well the fact is that Trump was pretty sharp on a lot of his economic platforms, and liberals need to stop being whiny crybabies about it all.”

No way, José. Because when you make your living advocating an unchanging, narrow point of view, your world becomes very simple. Us good. Them bad. ‘Nuff said. Nuance may be okay for the policy wonks, but the wonks aren’t pulling down the mega-millions. When your job is to be nothing more than an ideological, revenue-generating, marionette squawk-box, then guess what? You’re gonna squawk.

Well, it’s a living. Rush Limbaugh pretty much invented the Angry Bird Anchor gig, but, imitation being the sincerest form of flattery, that unique performance style is now copied by wanna-be flame-fanners everywhere.

Well, sure, Chris, you say, but you write a weekly opinion column. So doesn’t that make you part of same problem you’re complaining about?

Meh. Carlson make 6-mil a year. I made more money this week refereeing a junior high school basketball game than I made writing this column.

So on the one hand, maybe why that’s why you can trust me. On the other, maybe that’s why I don’t own a winter getaway in Bora Bora. We all chose our own adventure.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

