It was like a reunion with an old friend I didn’t realize I missed.
It started as just another cruise-control solo journey on an exceptionally beautiful morning this week out on the interstate. A hundred miles to cover — which in Idaho is like driving down the block.
I’ve made the drive before. I know when the radio stations fade, and which ones to switch to next. And in the passenger seat was my zip-up carrying case with 150 CD’s. Beatles? Beethoven? Brubeck? All were on deck.
But that morning something happened.
I never quite got around to turning on the radio. I never unzipped the music bag.
It’s true. One hundred miles of…silence.
It wasn’t what I’d planned. Solo car trips are the only time I can really crank up the portion of my music collection my wife detests. Hendrix. Band of Skulls. Come to papa, baby. Momma’s not around.
But I’d driven twenty miles before I realized I’d spent the miles thinking about an upcoming project.
Well, enough of that. On their own, my fingers reached for the buttons and knobs on the console, ready to launch my aural assault. But then I pulled them back. This is the conversation I actually had with myself.
“Maybe I should just leave the music off.”
“Why?”
“Why not?”
“Because who knows how long it will be before you can listen to that Stones mix at the proper volume.”
“It’ll wait.”
“But you’re missing the morning news.”
“I’ll hear it this afternoon.”
It’s true. I had to argue with myself before leaving off the music or news that would allow my brain to be kept passively busy with outside stimuli until the next distraction would arrive.
And then I realized how ridiculous I’d become.
And so, as an act of personal defiance towards habits so deeply ingrained I hadn’t noticed them, I left the radio off and drove on in silence. As the first miles passed, I actually wondered what would happen.
Well…nothing happened. I just drove, looked out the window, watched some clouds drop in front of the sun for a moment. I saw dairy cows lined up for breakfast with their butts all pointing in my direction.
Then, suddenly, I realized that five minutes had passed and I’d been thinking about something I’d heard in church last Sunday. I was considering an idea. I was weighing it against my own experience. I was thinking of whether I should climb more fully onboard with it, and where that would lead me — what changes it might make in my life. I considered how fully I wanted to invest in the idea.
Then no sooner had I noticed that I was actually thinking about something when I realized ten more minutes had passed while I was thinking about something else. I have a speech I have to give in a couple of months, and I’d been putting off planning it. Before I knew what had happened, I had all the basic bullet points figured out, and in what order they should be.
And that’s when it hit me. It was like a reunion.
“Well hello there. I’m Chris. You look familiar.”
“Hello, Mr. Huston. I’m your brain. The part that does more than just react to lights and noise.”
“That’s right. I remember you. It’s been awhile, huh?”
“Yeah. Too long.”
This may strike you as the stupidest column I’ve ever written, but it’s significant to me. Because the fact is that for all the complaining I’ve done about modern media and its bang, boom, crashing distraction that fills our time with the philosophical equivalent of endless Twinkies, I’ve also been slowly conforming my life to tolerating all the static hum that allows me to think I’m living when I’m really only existing.
And maybe it’s because I’m getting older, but it actually occurred to me: Chris, you don’t have that much time to waste. You’ve got things to think about, to decide, and to act on.
So for a hundred miles, that’s what I did.
Well, you’re young. You’ve got all the time in the world. Sorry to bother you about something so silly. Go on back to your beats.
