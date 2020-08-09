Finding My Way: An addict’s story

If you’ve never been a drug addict, that last sentence is impossible to understand. She had to explain to me what she meant.

It’s just this: Being sober means having to say hello again to the worthless person you are, the person that deserves to be beaten. A person who deserves to lose a child. Being sober means having to share your brain and body with a person you utterly despise.

Within a year she was mixing and matching cocaine, meth and alcohol. She told me that during this time she felt no connection to anyone else, including herself. I told her I didn’t understand what she meant. She said that she ceased to exist in her own body. Only the drug existed — and that being high was the only time she felt anything vaguely resembling happiness.

This was Melanie’s life for 35 years. She miscarried four times. She went to prison three times. She had a son, but he weighed 2.5 pounds at birth, and had cerebral palsy. Water off a duck.

Finally, she found herself pregnant again, and facing a fourth prison sentence, this time for 15 years.

It was the threat of 15 years in a jail cell that got her attention. So at age 47, she decided it was time for a change.

She quit the drugs. With brave honesty, she told me what it was like.