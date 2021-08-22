Finding My Way: Adventures in CovidWorld

For a month this summer I had the remarkable experience of traveling through Europe, spending time in France, Spain, Greece and Italy.
My wife and I traveled as the guests of one of our daughters and her family. There were eight of us—well, nine actually, if you include the constant presence of Covid-19.
Because these days it’s Covid’s world, and we’re all just living in it.
My wife and I have traveled internationally before, but never like this: Covid compliance forms uploaded to airlines before you board your flight, longer lines, slower boarding, masks worn during ten-hour overseas flights, and forms to fill out before deplaning detailing where you’ll be staying and how you can be tracked down if necessary. And even though we’d all had our shots, we still paid 20 Euros each for the fresh Covid test required before returning to America. While traveling, we kept our shot records paperclipped inside our passports. It became clear that both documents were of equal importance as we moved through cities and nations.
But with that said, there was a graciousness in Europe about Covid that is almost completely absent in America.
Wherever people congregated closely, the masks automatically came out and we all covered up. There was no fuss, no bother, no anger.
One hot day our family was taking a subway in Barcelona. As we pulled away from the station I sat down in my seat and savored the air conditioning. But then an older woman sitting across from me smiled and touched her nose—her masked nose.
I realized I’d forgotten to put on mine. I smiled, offered a “sorry,” and masked up. She smiled back. No big deal.
That’s just how they roll in Europe. They are baffled by the idea that Covid protocol compliance is a sign of moral weakness.
During our travels I was asked about this repeatedly. Through sometimes broken English, the question was always the same.
“We’re still struggling to get the vaccine, and you Americans are letting your doses rot? What’s the matter with you people?”
And how do you answer that question? Well, we’re all a little crazy in America at the moment. Some people thought maybe the vaccine was rushed and might make them sick. But that hasn’t happened, so now they’re just turning it into a you’re-not-the-boss-of-me thing.
How do you explain that in America there’s a tension in the air whenever you go out in public, with the maskers and non-maskers all so busy angrily judging each other that they no longer bother to ask the person standing next to them in line how their day is going?
I tried to explain it, but all I got was head-shaking and people staring at their shoes. “It’s sad,” one woman told me, “what you’re doing to yourselves.”
I thought of her comment again this week when I heard the National Institute of Health Director Francis Collins say that if Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida seceded from the United States and formed their own nation they’d have the highest per capita Covid infection rate in the world.
Well, I’m not writing this to convince anyone of anything. If you’re an anti-masker-vaxxer you don’t give a rat’s rear end about what a bunch of Eurosnobs think about how we do things in America. I’m just telling you what I saw and heard—that when it comes to Covid, we are not the envy of world. We’re seen as the spoiled rich kids, turning up our noses at the tools provided by Providence to help save us because we’re all so busy thinking we can save ourselves.
It was a stark comparison to the people we saw pulling together, not apart, and encouraging each other, not shouting at each other.
In the countries we visited, newly arrived shipments of the vaccines were met by lines of people eager to protect themselves, their families and their communities. Here, it seems like the only lines are at the gun shops to prepare for the coming boogaloo.
But that’s the great thing about America, because this is where you get to choose between which approach you think is the most civilized.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.