Finding My Way: Adventures in CovidWorld

For a month this summer I had the remarkable experience of traveling through Europe, spending time in France, Spain, Greece and Italy.

My wife and I traveled as the guests of one of our daughters and her family. There were eight of us—well, nine actually, if you include the constant presence of Covid-19.

Because these days it’s Covid’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

My wife and I have traveled internationally before, but never like this: Covid compliance forms uploaded to airlines before you board your flight, longer lines, slower boarding, masks worn during ten-hour overseas flights, and forms to fill out before deplaning detailing where you’ll be staying and how you can be tracked down if necessary. And even though we’d all had our shots, we still paid 20 Euros each for the fresh Covid test required before returning to America. While traveling, we kept our shot records paperclipped inside our passports. It became clear that both documents were of equal importance as we moved through cities and nations.

But with that said, there was a graciousness in Europe about Covid that is almost completely absent in America.

Wherever people congregated closely, the masks automatically came out and we all covered up. There was no fuss, no bother, no anger.