Finding My Way: A Whistleblower Spills the Beans

But I will confess to one way in which I’ve used my referee powers in ways that aren’t necessarily spelled out in the rule book. Down on the court, or field, you see things that the fans don’t see. You see the look in a highly-skilled kid’s eyes when he’s coming up on an opponent and he’s not even looking at the ball, he’s just calculating the best way to wipe the kid out. As he’s rising from the wreckage, he’ll get the yellow card, or the flagrant foul call, every time. Guaranteed.

But the lower-skilled player, who’s clearly out there because it’s just so much fun to play, and who collides with an opponent, but then helps them up and apologizes, and means it—they’ll get the foul call, and maybe a talking-to, but after that we’re just moving on.

Because it’s not all life and death on the battlefields of sports, except maybe to the parents who allow their own self-image to get a little too tied up in the games of childhood. If you think that perhaps you see a glimmer of yourself in that last sentence, perhaps you might choose to chill just a bit. No harm will be done to your child in the process.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

