Finding My Way: A Whistleblower Spills the Beans

I became a referee back in the 1980’s, when our house was full of kids ranging from teenagers to toddlers. I signed up after spending endless afternoons along the sidelines of their soccer games, and in the bleachers of their basketball games.
If you really enjoy a sport, then learning the arcane rules that you never knew existed is entertainment in itself. Referee tests delight in torturing novices with bizarre situations that in thirty years I’ve never seen. (Example: a soccer ball is clearly rolling into an empty goal when suddenly a dog runs up from the sidelines and bites the ball, deflating it and stopping its trajectory. Should it be counted as a goal anyway? Answer: No.)
So I passed the tests for both soccer and basketball, bought some ref clothes, grabbed a whistle and went to work. I readily confess there was a learning curve, as all those theoretical abstractions in the rule books suddenly became extremely fast-moving realities, demanding instantaneous decisions upon which, in the parents’ eyes, rested the life-long self-worth of their little LeBron or Messi.
And yes, perhaps I recognized the sins of the parents so easily because I’ve exhibited the same occasional sins myself. Karma really is a…well, you know.
Do you have a Facebook page? Of course you do. So do I. So does 60% of the world’s internet-enabled population, about 2.8 billion people.
I remember one game in particular, a surprisingly well-played soccer encounter between two talented teams of eleven- and twelve-year-olds. One parent was particularly and continually berserk on the sidelines. At one point his child jogged by me and said quietly, “Why can’t he just SHUT UP!”
Mom, dad, I’m sorry to burst your bubbles, but this is an attitude I’ve heard repeatedly by young players. At least at the beginning, our children play to have fun, and they are acutely embarrassed when their parents turn purple along the sidelines. The adults involved often view their explosions as some sort of character-building experience for Junior, but the results aren’t always positive.
But later, as our children become young adults, the games take on a new meaning. To those who’ve stayed with their sport, the games become a way to test yourself against your own limits, and the limits imposed on you by the adult world.
In my experience, good players welcome this testing, even while knowing things won’t always go their way. Parents, however, still struggle with the concept. When I hear my favorite basketball complaint, “call it both ways, ref,” I can only offer the following: the fouls will even out when one team (in this case, yours) stops fouling so much.
So, Mom and Dad, let me spill the beans on something that has crossed every player’s parent’s mind: Are there such things as “cheater refs?” Sorry, no. Urban myth. Never, in more than thirty years with two sports, have I ever met anyone who fits that bill. No bribes, no soft calls for family friends. Stupid calls? Bad calls? Occasionally. To err is human. But cheating calls? Never.
“Hello! Welcome to Trans-National!”
“Hi, can I talk to your consumer compl—”
But I will confess to one way in which I’ve used my referee powers in ways that aren’t necessarily spelled out in the rule book. Down on the court, or field, you see things that the fans don’t see. You see the look in a highly-skilled kid’s eyes when he’s coming up on an opponent and he’s not even looking at the ball, he’s just calculating the best way to wipe the kid out. As he’s rising from the wreckage, he’ll get the yellow card, or the flagrant foul call, every time. Guaranteed.
But the lower-skilled player, who’s clearly out there because it’s just so much fun to play, and who collides with an opponent, but then helps them up and apologizes, and means it—they’ll get the foul call, and maybe a talking-to, but after that we’re just moving on.
Because it’s not all life and death on the battlefields of sports, except maybe to the parents who allow their own self-image to get a little too tied up in the games of childhood. If you think that perhaps you see a glimmer of yourself in that last sentence, perhaps you might choose to chill just a bit. No harm will be done to your child in the process.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.