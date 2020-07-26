Finding My Way: A Viral Meltdown

Or, put another way, a tiny person’s sincere broken heart is offered up to those who have lost the ability to discern between entertainment and emotional exploitation.

Do you think I have strong feelings about this? I’m just getting started.

Pain is private. Pain is intimate. You don’t share your deepest feelings with just anybody.

And when you do share your personal heartbreaks with those you deeply trust, you certainly don’t expect them to film it, and post it, so strangers can all go “awwww,” and be diverted for a moment from their own empty lives by something close to, but not quite, an honest emotion.

Well, she’s only four-years-old, so who cares? That’s a good question, by the way. Who cares? Clearly her parents didn’t. It’s worth remembering that (1) one of them had to make the decision to start shooting this tragic little scene, and then (2) they had to make the decision to post it. One wonders what they were thinking—or not thinking.