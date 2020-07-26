Finding My Way: A Viral Meltdown

Recently my attention was drawn to a YouTube video being passed around on Facebook. Chances are you’ve seen it.
As I’m writing this, the video has been watched about 150,000 times. That’s not much in the YouTube universe, but it’s enough to get advertisements placed in front of it. That’s how you know you’ve struck gold, when the ads, like mosquitoes, arrive.
The video shows a four-year-old girl gradually dissolving to tears as she recounts with growing sadness all the ways her life has changed since The Great Shutdown. Adults may measure the disease’s impact by lost jobs, or even lost loved ones, but for a four-year-old, life is much simpler, and more difficult to comprehend.
She talks to her off-camera parents about no longer being able to see her friends. Her favorite park is closed. She can no longer play on the McDonald’s playground. The ice cream truck no longer rolls down her street. Simple things.
As her small animated hands wave, she becomes steadily more upset. And then her tiny heart breaks, her tears well up, and the articulate little girl gradually melts down. It’s so sad. It’s so cute.
It’s so exploitive.
“4-year-old LOSES IT over COVID-19 lockdown!” “CUTE! Girl becomes social media sensation for pandemic meltdown!” “4-year old MELTS DOWN over Covid shutdown!”
Or, put another way, a tiny person’s sincere broken heart is offered up to those who have lost the ability to discern between entertainment and emotional exploitation.
Do you think I have strong feelings about this? I’m just getting started.
Pain is private. Pain is intimate. You don’t share your deepest feelings with just anybody.
And when you do share your personal heartbreaks with those you deeply trust, you certainly don’t expect them to film it, and post it, so strangers can all go “awwww,” and be diverted for a moment from their own empty lives by something close to, but not quite, an honest emotion.
Well, she’s only four-years-old, so who cares? That’s a good question, by the way. Who cares? Clearly her parents didn’t. It’s worth remembering that (1) one of them had to make the decision to start shooting this tragic little scene, and then (2) they had to make the decision to post it. One wonders what they were thinking—or not thinking.
I can remember the first time I saw cell phone video used to publicly exploit a child’s unfiltered, unguarded emotion on a national stage. It was on an ABC news magazine show about 15 years ago. Some teen thugs were joyriding with a 12-year-old in the back seat who had clearly made a lousy choice by getting into the car with them. They turned on their camera and told the young boy that they were going to kill him, but that they might change their minds if he begged hard enough.
And so, we got to watch a boy face his own probable violent death in real time. He begged. He cried. It was awful.
The teens were just having fun, of course. No one died. A few days later they were caught sharing the video and were arrested. End of story—except it wasn’t. ABC decided to run the unedited video on a 20/20-style news magazine for the 20-million or so viewers watching.
The news anchor somberly called the video “powerful.” Back in a moment with a skateboarding dog. But first, a word from our sponsor.
Well, there’s no accounting for taste. Some people find this stuff okay. Personally, I thought the little girl’s pandemic meltdown was honest and human and tender and private, and it’s posting on YouTube just a step above child pornography. But that’s the way things are today. Fake emotions are fine, but you’d better keep your real ones locked away. Because you can’t trust them to anybody. Anybody.
Because all the world’s a TV show, and all the men and women (and children) merely players. That’s what we’ve been reduced to by our digital world.
And I suppose someday this little girl will thank her parents for teaching her such a valuable lesson at such a young age. Vulnerability, even for children, is for losers. End of story.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
