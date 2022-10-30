Finding My Way: A true-life ghost story in three acts

First things first. I don’t believe in ghosts. Never have. Never will.

Except one.

This is the story of the Barnum Hall ghost. Barnum Hall is a 1200-seat auditorium located on the Southern California campus of Santa Monica High School, or Samohi for short, from which I graduated fifty-two years ago.

At Samohi I was a drama kid. Being so close to Hollywood, we did plays and musicals in a big way, with large student casts, live student orchestras, and elaborate sets, all performed in the wonderful Barnum Hall.

We also had our very own ghost.

According to school legend, the Barham Hall Ghost was a Samohi student, active in the Drama Club, who died back in the ‘50s after falling off the theater balcony while horsing around during a play rehearsal. Shortly thereafter he began his career as a colorfully annoying poltergeist, who was fond of making small props disappear, and occasionally scaring the tar out students by mind-melding with them during night rehearsals, especially — I’m not making this up — if a full moon was shining through the front lobby’s glass façade.

I had two run-ins with the Barnham Hall ghost.

Act One.

The first was during our theater-in-the-round production of Anton Chekov’s “The Three Sisters.” To achieve the wraparound seating, we placed four bleachers on the stage with the set in the center rectangle. In one open area between the bleachers, we had a student on a small pedestal recording the live performance with an early video-tape camera. I was standing behind both him and the bleachers when suddenly, for no visible reason, he stood straight up, flailed his arms, and fell backwards off the camera stand.

He leaped to his feet, with fists ready to fly.

I ran (quietly) up to him and asked what had just happened.

He asked (quietly) who the jerk was who had just grabbed him by the neck and pulled him off his camera stand.

I saw the whole thing. There was no one. I told him so.

“Oh yeah?” he hissed. “Then what’s this?” He pointed to the back of his neck.

I looked, and saw what he was pointing at. Long, red, fresh, heavy scratch marks. It wasn’t makeup. One of the marks was starting to seep a little blood.

Act Two.

My second run-in with the Barnum Hall ghost occurred shortly before my graduation. During lunch hour, my girlfriend and I discovered an accidentally unlocked side door at Barnum Hall.

Naturally, we went inside.

We sat down at the front of the stage with our feet dangling into the orchestra pit bathing in the coolness of it all. And then we froze.

Suddenly there were footsteps going up the tile steps on the left side of the front lobby that led to the balcony. The footsteps went to the top, then stopped.

We expected a janitor to walk in and chew us out, but there was nothing. Then, only seconds later, there were heavy footsteps walking down the tile steps on the other side of the lobby.

We knew the lobby. There was no carpeting anywhere in it. Walking from one side of the promenade to the other in silence was impossible.

We looked at each other, and simultaneously said, “The ghost!”

We bolted off the stage and started up the right aisle toward the lobby. We could hear the steps continuing down the stairs as we ran. We flung open the door and sprang into the lobby as another footstep fell.

Nothing. The lobby was empty, except for us. Dead silence. Thoroughly creeped out, we left in a hurry.

Act Three.

About ten years ago I was back in Santa Monica and spent a few minutes walking around my old campus. The door to Barnum Hall was open. I went inside.

There were some kids relaxing on the stage, and their drama teacher sat in the audience. I introduced myself to the teacher as a former Samohi student, and we talked about teaching high school drama.

Before leaving, I asked the question. “So…do you ever hear from the ghost?”

She looked at me, very startled. Then she looked down.

She sighed, kept her eyes on the ground, and said, “Yeah, he checks in occasionally.”

Curtain.