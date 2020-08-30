Finding My Way: A temporary oddity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some of you will find this column to be one of the dumbest I’ve ever written. Some will see it as a taste of sweet revenge. “Now he knows what it’s like.”

Last week I went to the doctor. I’m an older guy now, and as a kid I spent way too much time on the beaches of SoCal in the days before sunscreen became a thing. So I have a few of those darker spots on my face that old people sometimes have.

Since I’m not in a hurry to develop skin cancer I went to my doctor to see what he recommended. Out came the freeze machine.

I’m sure it has a name, but I don’t remember it. Cryo-something. It pinpoints blasts of freezing gas on precise parts of your skin. The freezing gas kills the potentially cancerous skin cells. When the spot recovers it’s supposed to look like your normal skin. Problem solved.

But in between the arctic micro-blast and your healed face is a week or so of scabbed, inflamed red skin. It’s noticeable. Think of the worst zit you’ve ever had, and quadruple it.

And now I have six of these things spread out over my two cheeks. It’s suddenly necessary, when seeing acquaintances, to immediate explain why my face now looks like a Martian crater field. I say this to save them the necessity of asking, which, believe me, they want to do.