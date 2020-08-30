Finding My Way: A temporary oddity

Some of you will find this column to be one of the dumbest I’ve ever written. Some will see it as a taste of sweet revenge. “Now he knows what it’s like.”
Last week I went to the doctor. I’m an older guy now, and as a kid I spent way too much time on the beaches of SoCal in the days before sunscreen became a thing. So I have a few of those darker spots on my face that old people sometimes have.
Since I’m not in a hurry to develop skin cancer I went to my doctor to see what he recommended. Out came the freeze machine.
I’m sure it has a name, but I don’t remember it. Cryo-something. It pinpoints blasts of freezing gas on precise parts of your skin. The freezing gas kills the potentially cancerous skin cells. When the spot recovers it’s supposed to look like your normal skin. Problem solved.
But in between the arctic micro-blast and your healed face is a week or so of scabbed, inflamed red skin. It’s noticeable. Think of the worst zit you’ve ever had, and quadruple it.
And now I have six of these things spread out over my two cheeks. It’s suddenly necessary, when seeing acquaintances, to immediate explain why my face now looks like a Martian crater field. I say this to save them the necessity of asking, which, believe me, they want to do.
On that first day after the doctor’s visit I went to the post office. I admit that I don’t wear a face mask as often as I should because it’s too easy to forget and leave it in the car. But not that morning. I put the mask on before turning off the engine, and then checked it in the mirror. Yup. All the spots were covered. Normalcy achieved. I was just another boring guy with a mask mailing a package.
Perhaps you’re convinced this was just a case of rampant narcissism receiving its cosmically just rewards. Not so. It’s not because I felt uncomfortable with my appearance as much as the knowledge that my appearance was likely to make other people feel uncomfortable.
Because we stare at what’s unusual. You do it, and so do I. And then we feel guilty. And then we don’t know how to act. Blow it off? Make a show of ignoring it while hissing at your kids not to stare, but sneaking a quick glace out of the corner of your eyes while hoping no one noticed you doing it?
For the last few days I found myself wanting to spare you the feeling of being uncomfortable in my presence, since I’m suddenly feeling uncomfortably defined by the six blotches on my face.
Is it right for either one of us to feel this way? No. But it’s the way we reflexively act — train wreck watchers that we are.
Well, in another week my face will be back to normal. My personal little train wreck will be fully cleared off the tracks.
But for many people, the differences never go away. The movie “The Greatest Showman” dealt with the issue, as P.T. Barnum pushed his “oddities” (a codeword for “freaks”) to the front of the stage instead of hiding them in the background. In the spirit of capitalism, he was able to monetize the shock value of seeing those who are different, and triggering the two involuntarily human responses: “Oh look at that poor guy,” followed by the immediate and shamefaced admission that “I’m sure glad I don’t look like that.”
Ten days ago I’d have thought this column topic was unimportant. Now I’m not so sure. They say the best way to understand someone is to walk a mile in their shoes. I surely haven’t done that. But for a few days I got a solid glimpse into what it’s like to be the one others stare at while acting as if they’re not staring. I didn’t enjoy it.
Meanwhile, we tell the people being stared at that their appearance doesn’t define them. That they should just rise above it. I’m sure many do.
But the rest of us? The truth is we just keep staring.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
