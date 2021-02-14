Finding My Way: A Shot in the Arm

I also realized the other similarity between them all. Since I’d walked into the building, about four out of five of workers I encountered were female. I have no idea what this signifies, but I know if I was young and unattached, this is where I’d be applying for work.

After the payment gauntlet, I was ushered into a private room where I would get my shot. We talked briefly about which arm to stick. Since I spend part of each day playing my guitar, I pondered briefly which arm to offer up.

“Oh, you’re a guitar player,” he said. “Do you own a Rickenbacker?”

I was impressed. And I decided a snappy, off-the-cuff remark deserved a snappy comeback.

“No,” I said, “I haven’t found my inner John Lennon yet.”

Older guitar players will get this joke. For the rest of you—back to the story.

I received the shot in my left arm, a few inches south of my shoulder. Through the years I’ve had a few shots that stung going in. This wasn’t one of them. I noticed it, but only barely.