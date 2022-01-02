Finding My Way: A risky business

Five years ago this week, you and I took part in an experiment. At the time, it was risky business for us both.

I took a risk and wrote a column. You took a risk and read it.

From my side, the entire project was a shot in the dark. I had retired four months earlier. For 30+ years I’d worked in the largely unglamorous corner of broadcast journalism known as small-market television, training young journalists fresh out of college. My hires would arrive with fetching smiles and teleprompter talent, but most lacked the practical savvy of knowing how to read a city council agenda.

So I’d help them develop their journalistic skills, and the bright ones got better fast. In the process, I paternally enjoyed watching them grow, we did good work together, and we served our local communities.

But all careers eventually end, and in the waning days of 2016 mine did too. And to be honest, I was enjoying the break. But one thought kept nagging me. Now, in retirement, I was finally in a position to offer an opinion in public.

These days, the idea of journalists going out of their way to keep their opinions to themselves may seem strange. All I can say is, it didn’t used to be.

But now, finally, I was in a position to offer an opinion or two — and the truth is that I had a few stored up. So I reached out to some newspapers with opinion pages. The response was friendly but cautious. Let’s give it a try and see how it goes.

I prepared carefully. One day I sat down with a blank piece of paper and began to jot down ideas for columns. About fifteen minutes later I had 25 written down, and that was it. I tried to come up with a few more, but the well was dry.

Twenty-five ideas wouldn’t last six months.

It was disappointing to realize that I would probably be a washout at this. I figured I’d last for a few months, run out of ideas, they’d tell me to get lost, and I’d go back to the benign invisibility of low-key retirement.

And today you are reading my 262nd column as I begin my sixth year.

This is an appropriate spot to mention that even though I loved writing for television, I love writing for print more. In television, someone talks and it’s gone. Television thrives on short, punchy sentences inevitably filled with more zing than meat.

Print is different. Sometimes I’ll spend fifteen minutes working on a single sentence, which may sound ridiculous, but it’s true. But if the time spent crafting the final product causes you to stop for a moment and think a little more deeply about an important topic — well, that’s gold — for both of us. And that’s the deal we have, you and I. I promise to try and really think some things through. You’ll take the time to read the results with some care. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s OK. We’re all just stumbling towards the light.

People occasionally ask me where I get my ideas. I wish I knew. Every Monday is a clean slate. Some weeks the subjects are obvious, and the columns write themselves. Other weeks are torture.

As a writer, it’s true that I have benefited from the last five years having been some of the most consequential in American history. Love him or hate him, the Trump presidency rewrote the rulebook on how presidents communicate, act, and govern. And COVID, along with public reaction to it, has rewritten rulebooks as well. Then toss in everything from the Proud Boys to CRT, and history’s blender has produced a mashup of mayhem unlike anything any of us have ever seen.

In other words, there’s usually something to write about.

And each week Sunday comes, and once again you and I take our mutual risks. I risk a few hours writing something, and you risk a few minutes reading it. So far, things seem to be working out. Just don’t ask me what’s on deck for next week, because right now I don’t have a clue.

Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.

