Finding My Way: A Period of Adjustment

Nevertheless, I’ve faced other crises in my life, when disaster parked its trailer on my front lawn, and relief seemed as far away and untouchable as a rainbow. So maybe we have a few things in common after all.

But even in the midst of our collective slow-motion anguish, there are some positive things starting to appear to me that I haven’t noticed in a long time. And, judging from my conversation with the guy at the gas pump, it’s starting to occur to others as well.

Even in the midst of our challenges, haven’t we all noticed the onset of Spring with more attention this year than at any time since we were kids? Between the greening fields and the blooming bulbs, there’s suddenly a lot to appreciate.

Have you noticed, like I have, that despite all our extra hours, a truly great book or movie is still worth the time, but the cookie cutter junk is still beneath your dignity?

Over the last two weeks I’ve also noticed that the store clerks are nicer, by which I mean I’m noticing their niceness more than I used to. That niceness was always there—I just never paid sufficient attention to it.

Our quieter city and rural streets mean more opportunities for walking, and more time and silence to actually see and hear what I’m seeing and hearing.