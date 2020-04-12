Finding My Way: A Period of Adjustment

It’s a strange thing, this new way of living. The streets are quieter. And without exception, the people you encounter are friendlier. While pumping gas this week I talked with a guy standing one pump over. Social distancing was observed. We shot the breeze about nothing and everything for a few minutes, then drove off in our different directions never to meet again. As I pulled out into what now passes for traffic, it occurred to me that women chat like this all the time. Men, not so much. Hmmm, I thought. Perhaps the women are on to something.
It’s a strange thing, this new way of living. The news is terrible, the house claustrophobic. The vague anxiety never goes away, and we’re all discovering that Netflix and Hulu aren’t as much fun as we thought they’d be now that we’re watching them for four hours or more every single day.
On the plus side, “Onward” just showed up on Disney+, and it turned out to be a much better movie than I expected. These days I take my victories where I find them.
I admit that I’m better able to weather the storm than many. I’m not worried about making my house payment. So the truth is that I can’t personally relate in real time to the waking nightmare of watching the financial structure of my entire life collapse in a matter of weeks, or the pain of losing a loved one to something that a month ago we tossed off as little more than a common cold or mildly inconvenient flu.
Nevertheless, I’ve faced other crises in my life, when disaster parked its trailer on my front lawn, and relief seemed as far away and untouchable as a rainbow. So maybe we have a few things in common after all.
But even in the midst of our collective slow-motion anguish, there are some positive things starting to appear to me that I haven’t noticed in a long time. And, judging from my conversation with the guy at the gas pump, it’s starting to occur to others as well.
Even in the midst of our challenges, haven’t we all noticed the onset of Spring with more attention this year than at any time since we were kids? Between the greening fields and the blooming bulbs, there’s suddenly a lot to appreciate.
Have you noticed, like I have, that despite all our extra hours, a truly great book or movie is still worth the time, but the cookie cutter junk is still beneath your dignity?
Over the last two weeks I’ve also noticed that the store clerks are nicer, by which I mean I’m noticing their niceness more than I used to. That niceness was always there—I just never paid sufficient attention to it.
Our quieter city and rural streets mean more opportunities for walking, and more time and silence to actually see and hear what I’m seeing and hearing.
Like you, I’ve also noticed the big upswing in kindness towards others. My wife volunteers every week at a local food bank. With the occasional disruptions in supply chains that we’re all experiencing, stocking the food bank shelves has been a bit haphazard. So now many of my wife’s friends stop by each week and leave boxes on the porch filled with food and supplies for the food bank. I love this.
And occasionally we’ve been confidentially asked if we could provide a box filled with a few days of food for someone in need. My wife puts the box together, and we send it on its way. I love this.
For me, adjusting from the old world of February to the new world of April has not been easy.
But our only choice is to live in this strange new world. And so we’re adjusting, each of us in our own way, as we learn new lessons and re-learn the most important old ones. Life remains a mix of challenges and blessings. The challenges are always clamoring right in front of our noses. The blessings are more hidden and subdued, but they are always there.
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.
