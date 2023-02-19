Recently, I had an unusual dream. Like most dreams you share, this one may come across as flat. While you’re having them, dreams seem to always have their emotional meters set on extra-high — which doesn’t translate well when you’re sharing it with someone who’s experiencing your tear-jerking tale without all that sleep-enhanced passion.

Nevertheless.

My wife and I were walking around New York City. Suddenly, I realized she was gone. We had accidentally become separated. In the dream, I knew I had to find her.

And so I walked, and walked, through New York City, looking for her. Through skyscraper jungles, residential commons, past neighborhood storefronts, and in manicured parks. For hours it seemed I walked, and every step filled me with increased dread.

After all our years together, I wondered if this sudden separation was how it was all destined to end. So much happiness, so many times we pulled together to make our hard work a success, so much dedication, struggle, achievements and setbacks — and then, in a single instant, she’s gone?

Hours seemed to pass. While on some level I knew I was dreaming, this one seemed to be running far longer than normal. I realized that I could now be walking the wrong direction, taking us further and further apart. Yet I just kept pushing on, scanning every face, hundreds of them, thousands. Where was she? What if I never found her, and this was suddenly just … it?

You know how it is. It’s a dream, but it feels so oppressively real.

Finally, I saw her ahead in a crowd, and I ran to her. From her eyes I could tell she had been looking for me as well. We clung to each other and cried — so relieved, so happy.

And then I woke up. Usually you forget your dreams as quickly as it takes to open your eyes. Not this one. It seemed burned into my personal hard drive.

And then, like most mornings, I rolled over and turned on the bedside radio, and I listened to the latest stories of the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The number of dead is listed as over 40,000, a nearly unimaginable number, and there may be more. So many people just living their routine lives, and then the earth moves without warning, the buildings collapse, and death reaps another windfall harvest.

There was no time to say goodbye for any of them, no last heartfelt words of love and comfort, no preparations, not even the ability to try and save the little ones. One minute you’re heating soup on your hot plate. The next minute is sudden, panicked agony.

And the minute after that? Just Hamlet’s undiscovered country from which no traveler returns.

For some, death is a long gradual goodbye. For others it’s an eyeblink.

Eighty-five years ago, Thornton Wilder wrote a play called “Our Town,” that looked at life from the perspective of both the living and the dead. In the play’s third act, Emily Gibbs, who died giving birth to her first child, is given the chance to return and experience life for one more day. She sees her family, the people she loves, but she sees them all from her new perspective, that life is fleeting, that death is always close, and that love is treated far too casually by the living.

Her last question to the universe is, “Do people ever understand life while they live it — every, every minute?” The answer to her question is as sad as it is true: “No. Not really. The saints and angels, maybe they do some. But the way you mean it? No. Never.”

And so she returns to her grave, heartbroken at how casually we treat the greatest of the eternal gifts: Love.

And as we’ve graphically learned in Turkey and Syria, it can all be over in an instant. But this is an old lesson. Before the earthquake there were any number of disasters, accidents, shootings. We never listen. Not really. Thoughts and prayers. Not really.

Well, maybe today we can give someone a special hug, or a call, or something. We can do that much.