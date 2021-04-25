Finding My Way: A Night in Vegas

And for those who are, in fact, undisciplined, heedless and wanton, Las Vegas gleefully provides the needed fix, the addict’s needle.

If you’ve been there more than once, you can’t help noticing that although the city is always the same, on the streets it’s always different. Las Vegas is certainly the undisputed star of its own show with its infinity of lights and jumbotrons illuminating all its colorfully vile amusements, but all the flashing garishness doesn’t stop the people crowding the sidewalks from working hard to be part of the show themselves.

And the crowds are overwhelmingly young, or trying very hard to appear so. The women especially tend towards excess—with excess being defined by the concept of less is more, if you get my drift. Meanwhile, the men seem to be searching for the perfect combination of tailored grunge, from their sport coats worn over ratty jeans, to the immaculately-styled hair finished with the precisely-shaved sloppy stubble.

As usual, the street performers were everywhere that night—the break dancers, the contortionists, the caricature artists, the violinists, the singers, and the street preachers. Carnival barkers, all.

There were, of course, street beggars, but, like litter, they were just something to step over or around.