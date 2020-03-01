Finding My Way: A National Problem. A Local Solution.

It takes very little skill to notice when something is wrong.
But it takes a great deal of skill to fix it.
For years, America has been complaining about health coverage. The problem is that (take your pick) it’s too expensive, it’s too confusing, it’s too impersonal, or it doesn’t cover enough stuff.
To fix it, we need to (take your pick) expand, restrict or eliminate the Affordable Health Care Act, Medicare services, policies that cost a fortune but don’t cover squat, or any program that provides any coverage to anyone who isn’t actually paying for it.
Recognizing that our health care system is a disaster takes as much skill as standing in a blizzard and thinking that maybe it’s not a good day to mow the grass.
But figuring out how to fix it—that’s the challenge. And it’s a challenge we’re all too happy to leave to others.
Fortunately, unlike you and me, there are a few with the vision and courage to find solutions.
In Twin Falls there is a unique approach to providing medical care to people who, like many of us, can’t afford a visit to the doctor.
It’s called The Wellness Tree. It’s a large clinic that fits comfortably inside what used to be the emergency room of the old city hospital.
And here’s what they do at The Wellness Tree: real doctors, nurses, dentists and pharmacists see real patients with real problems. The doctors do what they do, the pharmacists fill the prescriptions, and the patients get better.
Oh, by the way, did I mention that it’s all free?
And by free, I don’t mean it’s some sort of massively-subsidized creeping socialist experiment to hook formerly bill-paying capitalists on Nanny State womb-to-tombism.
It’s free because the doctors volunteer their time. So do the nurses, and the pharmacists, and the office staff. Supplies and drugs are donated.
That’s right. The doctors, etc., who all are making (or have made) a pretty good living in their own clinics and hospitals, are volunteering their time after hours, or on their days off, to treat patients who can’t afford modern medicine.
And in Idaho, as well as everywhere else, there is no shortage of such patients.
Fun fact: a recent NASDAQ study found about a half-million bankruptcies occur each year in America, and that two-thirds of those bankruptcies are triggered by impossible-to-pay medical expenses. That’s a very large number.
The study’s conclusion: medical bankruptcies are killing America’s middle class. Their words, not mine.
Well, as mentioned earlier, it’s easier to identify a problem than fix it. And that’s why the work being done at the Wellness Tree is so extraordinary.
Imagine: a staff of 65 medical and support personnel who have the skill to help relieve suffering, and who aren’t in it for the money. They just want to help people.
And who benefits? The patients, obviously. But the rest of us benefit as well. Despite our best efforts at denial, one way or another poverty and desperation affects us all. We know this, but frequently chose to forget it.
But the clinic’s own success reflects the difficulty of replicating itself in other cities. Volunteers must be found—a small army of skilled professionals willing to work without pay.
A few towns and cities have done it, but not many.
Of course, The Wellness Tree is not a permanent solution. Sooner or later, the rest of us are going to have to figure out a solution to our medical mess—just like every other industrialized nation on Earth has already done.
But for now, The Wellness Tree is something. And something is a great deal better than nothing.
In my church there’s a hymn I particularly enjoy. It goes like this:
“Because I have been given much, I too must give...I shall divide my gifts from Thee with every brother that I see who has the need of help from me.”
I won’t surprise you with the news that such freely-giving people, in any culture, or church, or profession, are rare.
But fortunately, they exist—and thank God they do. As for the rest of us?
Chris Huston is an author and award-winning columnist living in the Magic Valley. Connect with Chris on Facebook and Instagram at Chris Huston-Finding My Way and at chrishustonauthor.com.