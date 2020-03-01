Finding My Way: A National Problem. A Local Solution.

Well, as mentioned earlier, it’s easier to identify a problem than fix it. And that’s why the work being done at the Wellness Tree is so extraordinary.

Imagine: a staff of 65 medical and support personnel who have the skill to help relieve suffering, and who aren’t in it for the money. They just want to help people.

And who benefits? The patients, obviously. But the rest of us benefit as well. Despite our best efforts at denial, one way or another poverty and desperation affects us all. We know this, but frequently chose to forget it.

But the clinic’s own success reflects the difficulty of replicating itself in other cities. Volunteers must be found—a small army of skilled professionals willing to work without pay.

A few towns and cities have done it, but not many.

Of course, The Wellness Tree is not a permanent solution. Sooner or later, the rest of us are going to have to figure out a solution to our medical mess—just like every other industrialized nation on Earth has already done.

But for now, The Wellness Tree is something. And something is a great deal better than nothing.

In my church there’s a hymn I particularly enjoy. It goes like this: