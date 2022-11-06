Finding My Way: A hastily called news conference

This column was written following a news item from the Washington Post, as reported by Dan Abrams on NewsNation on October 4th:

“Republican candidates in 12 key battleground states refuse to say they will accept results if they lose.”

Good morning. Thank you for coming. I just wanted to take a moment to say that this subject is a stupid thing for people to get worked up about. After all, now that I’m running for an elected office I’ll win. I guarantee it. Because what’s the point of doing anything if you’re not going to win?

Now don’t get me wrong—I’m all for democracy and clean, fair elections. But, as you know, my innate superiority in any electoral contest is such an obvious and self-evident fact that it is literally impossible for me to lose.

Come to think of it, we could save a lot of money and skip the elections altogether. Just hand me the gavel and the keys to the mansion and get out of the way.

Now I don’t want to run down my competitor, but c’mon. He’s a dumb, cheating chump. I’m told he cheats on his taxes, and his wife. I hear he hired a stunt double to attend college and get his degree.

Proof? Of course there’s proof. It’s on some website that I Googled somewhere. Plain as day. Don’t ask me what site. You know how it is. Once you find something online you can never find it again, right? Besides, it doesn’t matter. Believe me, I have a perfect memory about these things. I really do.

You know, it’s a good thing there’s only one of me. If I could clone myself — which is a terrific idea, by the way — I’d be the only person holding every powerful job in America. But since no one has figured out how to clone me yet, that leaves room for the rest of you to try and make something out of your lives.

Okay, enough about that. Let’s get back to why I called this news conference. I understand that some people have made up some so-called “scientific polls” that claim that I’m losing in my race. Now listen closely because I’m going to use very simple words so you can understand me. I have lots of other words I could use — I have the best words, after all — but then you’d just be scratching your heads trying to figure out what I’m saying.

So I’ll make this so plain, so very plain, that even people like you can understand it.

I can’t lose. It’s impossible. So logically, that means If I do lose it’s because they cheated. That’s how you’ll know I won, if the other guy looks like he has more votes. That’s just logic. It’s obvious.

Only a chump would think that just because he has more votes than me, he actually won. That’s ridiculous. All it means is that he knows better cheaters. The cheaters I know, maybe they aren’t the best. I admit it. I probably need to find some better cheaters. Because if I really wanted to cheat, all the best cheaters would be working for me.

But, as I say, I don’t need cheaters, because I’m already the best.

So anyway, I just want to be clear with all of you. People are going to vote next Tuesday, and the smart ones will vote for me. And even if they’re not smart, they’ll vote for me because they know that just by voting for me they’ll be proving they’re smart.

So c’mon, guys, don’t waste my time by asking me if I’m going to admit defeat over something as stupid as my opponent getting more votes than I did. That’s insulting to me, okay? And you can be sure I’m going to remember your insult for as long as I live. Because I don’t lose. Ever.

It’s like I saw in a documentary once — a truly tremendously great film documentary called “Galaxy Questing” or something like that. That captain, man, he really got it right. “Never give up,” he said. “Never surrender.”

Brilliant. Just brilliant. So get used to it. Because from here on out I’m never going away.