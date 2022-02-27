Finding My Way: A Bedtime Story

“Hey, Uncle V, will you tell me a bedtime story?”

“Sure, little man. What would you like to hear?”

“I dunno. You pick a good one.”

“Okay. Let’s see. Once there was a boy who lived in a faraway castle. He was a prince, and was very rich, and so, naturally, he had many friends who wanted to play with him. They all loved playing inside the castle, so they often told him how wonderful he was, and they let him choose what games to play and let him pick the teams.”

“Wow. It would be great to be that rich. Do you think I’ll ever be like that?”

“Maybe,” said the uncle with a smile. “Perhaps. Who knows?”

“Tell me more,” said the little boy.

And here is the story the boy’s uncle told.

One day the prince and his friends decided to play hide and seek outside. They took turns being ‘It’, and whoever was ‘It’ had to close his eyes while the other children hid behind the beautiful bushes and statues that filled the prince’s garden.

All the boys took turns being ‘It’ except the prince, but finally it was his turn.

So he started to count to ten while the other boys scattered. But as one boy ran to hide, he looked over his shoulder and couldn’t believe what he saw. The prince hadn’t closed his eyes. He was just watching where everyone was running.

And, naturally, after yelling ‘ready or not, here I come,’ the prince ran to where each boy was hiding and tagged them, and so none of the boys was able to win the game.

But the one boy, the one who saw the prince cheat, decided to complain, even though he was nervous about criticizing His Royal Highness.

“’You cheated,” the boy said. “You kept your eyes open during the counting. You watched where we all ran. You broke the rules. You cheated.”

A silence fell over the other boys. “So?’ said the prince. “So what? I’m the prince. I can do whatever I want.’”

“’Well,” another boy stammered, “it’s just that those are the rules. That’s the way we all decided to play, otherwise it’s no fun.”

“’It’s fun for me,” said the prince, no longer smiling.

All the other boys looked at the ground. “Well,” another boy said, “if you’re not going to play by the rules, what’s the point?”

“The point is that I win,” said the prince. “What did you think the point is? Now get out, all of you, and never come back again.”

The boys looked at him, thunderstruck. This was their friend, or so they thought.

“Rules are for weaklings!” the prince shouted, stamping his feet. “Weaklings like you! Get out of here! Now!” he said, and the boys scattered as if a gun had been fired.

And the prince never had to endure the presence of those weak, sniveling boys again. The End.

The little boy looked up at his uncle. “Didn’t the prince miss his friends?” he asked.

“Of course not,” said the uncle. “They were weak, all of them. Who needs weaklings for friends? Who needs weaklings for anything?”

“But uncle,” asked the boy carefully, “wouldn’t it be lonely not having any friends?”

“Not if you have power like the prince,” said the uncle. “Power is much better than friends. Power is being able to say what’s true and what’s not. Power is strength, and strength is better than anything.”

“Are you strong like the prince?” asked the boy.

“Of course,” said the uncle. “The only question is, are you?”

The boy squared his shoulders. “If you can do it, I can too. You’re my hero, uncle Vladimir.”

The uncle smiled and tousled the boy’s hair. “Good,” he said. “Very good. Now run on up to bed. Goodnight, Donnie.”

Headline, February 23rd, NBC News: “Trump praises Putin’s ‘genius’ as GOP fissures grow on Ukraine crisis.”

