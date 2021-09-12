Finding My Way: A 9/11 Story

Our coverage went well. The crew we’d sent to Shanksville did a fine job with their live shots. They stayed there for three days. We all did our jobs, and served our viewers. In the days that followed people stopped us on the street and thanked us.

Two final stories. The reporter who called off sick on 9/11 also called off sick the next day. And the next. On Friday morning she came in to talk to me, and immediately resigned.

She said she’d spent the last three days at home, mostly crying. And then she told me something I’ve never forgotten. “I don’t understand,” she said, “how you people can do what you do. What’s wrong with all of you?”

I told her that what’s wrong with us is the same thing that’s wrong with EMS workers, and ER nurses, and firemen and policemen. Someone has to stay calm in a crisis. But not everyone can do it, and there’s no shame in that.

I wished her well, and never saw her again.

But inside, I was also wondering what was wrong with me. All that week, while everyone else went home to cry and mourn, I’d never shed a tear. Not one. My wife asked me if I was okay. “Fine,” I said, and, understanding the tone, she dropped the subject.

What the hell was wrong with me?