Eller: Trump is losing the war on coronavirus

Editor’s note: Linda Brugger submitted this column by Gary Eller in place of her weekly column. She will return next week.
On December 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and America entered WWII not as a collection of separate states, but as one country. Neither Republican nor Democratic state leaders were given the option of sitting out WWII. Nor were the citizens of those states exempt and by wars end a full 60% of those wearing a military uniform were draftees. Though historians may quibble about the 60% as being too high, what with females filling in for absent males in the wartime economy and with rationing of goods for all, it was a total nonpartisan national effort. But WWII was a time when Americans still believed in the promise of E Pluribus Unum, a time when America was more about us than about me. Regrettably, WWII was the last time America was united. Today we have a volunteer force, the draft has virtually been shelved, and citizens appear to have adopted the idea that government at any level can no longer interrupt personal lives with something as outdated as selfless service; like wearing a simple cloth face mask.
Donald Trump has declared himself to be a war time President in our fight against Covid-19 and I agree, it is a war and it should be fought as one. And here is what I remember about my time at war. There is nothing more dangerous than walking point on a combat patrol yet someone has to do it, and there are two schools of thought as to who that someone should be. The first is that a point man should be the worst performing, most troublesome, most self-absorbed individual in the group. There is a vulgar barracks name for such an individual, but I will just call him XXX. And getting rid of an XXX is a good thing. The problem is that a well-executed ambush will let the point man pass and wait for the main body. Not good for the group. The second is that a point man should be the best, most experienced and brightest soldier in the group as he is likely to discover the ambush. Not good for the point man but good for the group. Which leads me as to why America has done so poorly with our fight against this pandemic. For the duration of Trump’s war our point man has been an XXX and, true to form, he has led the main body into a kill zone.
When caught in an ambush the first thing to do is return fire (think masks and social distancing!) and this is not nearly as spontaneous as it would seem as everyone seeks cover and the comfort in not being alone. (Or in the case of masks, Republicans fear of being viewed as Mister Rogers instead of John Wayne!) And people will remain under cover and bunched up until a leader emerges (think Dr. Fauci!). And here is where things go awry. When a Fauci calls for return fire he discovers that no one brought enough ammunition (think PPE!). Someone, they can’t remember exactly who, (think XXX!) said they wouldn’t need it. A Fauci then cross levels what available ammunition he has and calls higher headquarters for a resupply, only to discover that higher headquarters doesn’t have a resupply because it was deemed too expensive to stockpile for “just in case” and then refuses to accept the responsibility for getting any (think XXX again!). A Fauci then contacts adjacent units to request supporting fires (think state & city officials!) only to find out that they too have entered the kill zone, they cannot reinforce, it is every man for himself.
And this is where we are today. It did not have to be this way, with Boogaloo boys roaming streets like alley cats in heat, prepared to shoot antifa ghouls should they ever actually find one, and Republican governors genuflecting to a president who is no more a Republican than he is a Santa Clause. Can it get any worse? Well, it is about to. It seems our President now wants to replace the point man with our children and grandchildren by reopening schools in the teeth of a pandemic that is far greater now than it was in March when schools were originally closed. Then again, in his immortal words, “What the hell do you have to lose?”
Military service is not the sole repository of patriotism. Today’s front-line troops of medical personnel, waitresses and store clerks, are selflessly serving America just as certainly as soldiers. Yet as a Vietnam veteran I get a little tired of draft dodgers like Donald Trump (bone spurs), Rush Limbaugh (pilonidal cyst), Ted Nugent (Section 8—psychologically unfit) Wayne Lapierre (Section 8 – psychologically unfit) being cast as patriots by Republicans and self-appointed gatekeepers of patriotism like Fox News talking head Sean Hannity, while attempting to relegate men such as James Mattis, John Kelly, and Alexander Vindman to the ash heap of history. Draft dodgers were snowflakes when they were young and they remain snowflakes today. It has been written that it is easier to fool a person than to convince that person they have been fooled. But time has always had a way of shining light on truth. When today’s history is finally written those supporting Trump or promoting his ideas will not be viewed in a favorable light. Much in the way that confederate leaders are finally and rightfully being viewed today. Republican leaders need to ponder this.
Gary Eller is a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former Buhl High School government teacher. He ran as a Democrat for Twin Falls County commissioner in 2010.
