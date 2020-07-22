Eller: Trump is losing the war on coronavirus

On December 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and America entered WWII not as a collection of separate states, but as one country. Neither Republican nor Democratic state leaders were given the option of sitting out WWII. Nor were the citizens of those states exempt and by wars end a full 60% of those wearing a military uniform were draftees. Though historians may quibble about the 60% as being too high, what with females filling in for absent males in the wartime economy and with rationing of goods for all, it was a total nonpartisan national effort. But WWII was a time when Americans still believed in the promise of E Pluribus Unum, a time when America was more about us than about me. Regrettably, WWII was the last time America was united. Today we have a volunteer force, the draft has virtually been shelved, and citizens appear to have adopted the idea that government at any level can no longer interrupt personal lives with something as outdated as selfless service; like wearing a simple cloth face mask.

Donald Trump has declared himself to be a war time President in our fight against Covid-19 and I agree, it is a war and it should be fought as one. And here is what I remember about my time at war. There is nothing more dangerous than walking point on a combat patrol yet someone has to do it, and there are two schools of thought as to who that someone should be. The first is that a point man should be the worst performing, most troublesome, most self-absorbed individual in the group. There is a vulgar barracks name for such an individual, but I will just call him XXX. And getting rid of an XXX is a good thing. The problem is that a well-executed ambush will let the point man pass and wait for the main body. Not good for the group. The second is that a point man should be the best, most experienced and brightest soldier in the group as he is likely to discover the ambush. Not good for the point man but good for the group. Which leads me as to why America has done so poorly with our fight against this pandemic. For the duration of Trump’s war our point man has been an XXX and, true to form, he has led the main body into a kill zone.