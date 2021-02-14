Dropping Printed Legal Notices Is A Flawed Idea, Yet Again

Sure, printed legal notice publication may cost a bit, but it’s still the best way to inform the widest reach of local citizens. Even legislators with bristly press relations support openness and see that the measure would lead to less transparency (TN 2/6). Quite a few years ago, when I was publisher of the Times-News, I worked with others to put the ‘online legals´ in place as an option, but not to discontinue printed notice (IC 60-106). The legals rate is set by law, so one publication pays the same as any other. Legal notice is required in many governmental laws and rules, but the rate hasn’t changed. Also, the proposed bill doesn’t require entities to make and/or keep an historical record of transaction, thus leaving no “paper trail” which can be followed. In issues like zoning and water adjudication, a title of record is essential; leaving this without a clear record isn’t good public policy. Then there’s the issue of transparency again. Despite the internet, printed legals are often the only way citizens can keep up with such changes in their communities. Many seniors don’t use the internet, so online only legals would inevitably leave out many who own their own homes and follow proposed zoning carefully. And for those who use the internet, there’s already a convenient website established d by the newspapers themselves, which gathers and sorts state legal notices (idahopublicnotices.com) by type and location. So why dismantle or duplicate what’s already being done?