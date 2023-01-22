Do you know how much milk is processed every day in Jerome County? It's — a lot.

I heard something this week that I can’t stop thinking about.

Actually, I’m still trying to comprehend it.

I’m not sure if my jaw dropped when I heard the words out of Larry Hall’s mouth, but I was immediately stunned by the numbers (and not just because numbers aren’t my friend). Shortly after I left Hall’s office in Jerome, I called my wife via a Bluetooth connection as I was driving back to Twin Falls.

“You’re not going to believe this …” I said, trailing off.

“What?”

Even as I shared what I had learned from Hall, the executive director of Jerome 20/20, the economic development organization for the city and county, I remained in amazement.

“I just found out there are 400,000 head of dairy cows in the Magic Valley, and they’re milked three times a day and produce 30 million pounds of milk. A day!”

Before she could say anything, I blurted out, “And 20 million pounds is processed in Jerome County.”

We spent the next few minutes attempting to wrap our brains around the scope of the industry. The workforce. The science. The logistics.

That. Is. A. Lot. Of. Milk.

Now, I knew dairy was big business in Idaho. I just didn’t know it contributed $600 million to the state’s gross domestic product, which is the measure of the value of goods and services produced within our borders. That’s according to analysis from Jerome 20/20.

And I knew, too, that the Magic Valley was a major player. I just didn’t know Jerome County was the hub.

The Jerome area, in fact, has more dairy processors than anyplace else in Idaho, which ranks fourth among states for annual production of milk and cheese, along with the likes of Wisconsin, California and Texas, according to Jerome 20/20.

The numbers are worthy of praise:

The county’s production of cow milk generates $274.3 million in sales annually.

Nearly 12% of all cow milk sales in Idaho originate around Jerome.

It’s the No. 3 milk-producing county in the Gem State and ranked 16th nationally.

There is, remarkably, more growth coming in 2023.

Western Dairy Transport, the nation’s largest hauler of milk and dairy products, is slated to begin operations in March at a new 20,000-square-foot facility located in the same neighborhood as Idaho Milk Products, Darigold and Magic Valley Quality Milk.

The other two milk and dairy processing plants in Jerome — Agropur and Commercial Creamery — are minutes away.

Then, by December, Nelson-Jameson is expected to complete construction on a 29,000-square-foot distribution center in the same industrial subdivision about a mile off Interstate 84. A national distributor for dairy and food processors, Nelson-Jameson is a one-stop shop that sells everything from stainless sinks and tables to protective clothing and janitorial supplies to its industry partners.

And, as if the milk and dairy industry wasn’t impressive enough, Jerome will welcome another major agriculture partner in March: True West Beef is scheduled to open a new cattle processing facility capable of handling 500 head per day while staffing some 350-plus workers.

Steak and cheese. Throw in potato skins or wedges from Rite Stuff Foods, the food processing company also headquartered in Jerome, and dinner is served.

Raise a toast to Jerome. With a glass of milk, naturally.